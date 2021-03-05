Get to know one of Mexico's biggest ever golf stars, Carlos Ortiz, a little better.

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Carlos Ortiz

Carlos Ortiz is one of only three Mexicans to have ever won on the PGA Tour (Victor Regalado and Cesar Sanudo).

Ortiz managed this feat at the 2020 Houston Open, and is beginning to really establish a career within the sport.

Now becoming a regular performer on the Tour, get to know him here.

1. Carlos Ortiz was born 24th April 1991 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

2. The Mexican first picked up a set of golf clubs when he was only three-years-old, and started taking the game seriously at the age of eight.

3. Ortiz chose golf over other sports like ‘football’ because: “It was the most challenging sport to play.”

4. If he wasn’t a professional golfer, Ortiz believes he would be a businessman.

5. Ortiz plied his trade at Guadalajara Country Club, the same home course where LPGA great Lorena Ochoa grew up playing. Ortiz was inspired by her intense work ethic and would often ask her for advice.

6. As an amateur, Ortiz represented Mexico at the Eisenhower Trophy in 2010 and 2012.

7. The Mexican has a younger brother called Álvaro, who is also a serious golfer; so much so that he competed as an amateur at the Masters in 2o19.

8. His hobbies include fishing, gaming and football, his favourite team is Real Madrid.

9. The Mexican studied at the University of North Texas, where he played for the college golf team.

10. Ortiz entered the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school in 2013 and managed to play the first and second stages before finishing T15 and qualifying for the 2014 season.

11. During the 2014 Korn Ferry season, the Mexican enjoyed further success: he won three times, including his home event at the El Bosque Mexico Championship. The trio of victories meant he was voted Player of the Year.

12. Ortiz regards legendary tennis player, Roger Federer, as his favourite sportsman.

13. In 2016, the Mexican lost his PGA Tour card and spent two years playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, eventually regaining his card again in 2018.

14. Ortiz has been married to his wife, Hayley, since 10th December 2017. Together, they have two children: Sofia and Mila.

15. In November 2020, Ortiz won his first PGA Tour event, the Houston Open. In the process, he became the first Mexican win on the Tour in 42 years.

16. Ortiz has a number of sponsors, these include: Veritex Bank, Akron, Vidanta Resorts, Rolex and NetJets. Ortiz uses a mixed bag of clubs, including Ping, Titleist and Odyssey.