22 Things You Didn’t Know About Bryson DeChambeau

Get to know 2020 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau better with these 22 facts…

1. He was born in Modesto, California

2. He lives in Dallas, Texas

3. He attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas and studied physics

4. His middle names are James and Aldrich

5. He is known at the ‘Golfing Scientist’ and ‘Mad Scientist’ due to his unique approach to the game

6. All of his irons and wedges are 37.5 inches long, the same as a 7 iron, and they all have the same lie and bounce angles. This is to help him with his one plane swing

7. He is one of five men to have won the US Amateur and men’s NCAA Divison 1 Championship in the same year after Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Ryan Moore

8. He, Woods and Nicklaus are the only players to have won the US Amateur, NCAA Div 1 Champs and three PGA Tour titles by the age of 25

9. All of his clubs have names – his 60 degree lob wedge is named ‘The King’ after Arnold Palmer and his 6 iron is named ‘Juniper’ after the sixth hole at Augusta

10. He uses JumboMax golf grips on his clubs which are the largest on the market. They help him hold the club in his palms.

11. Cites his interests as physics, family, faith, fishing and cars

12. He was low amateur at the 2016 Masters, finishing T21st

13. He won the 2010 California State Junior Championship aged 16

14. As an amateur he would float his golf balls in water and epsom salts to check that the centre of gravity is perfectly in the middle

15. He only wears his Hogan flat cap on tournament days and wears baseball caps in practice rounds

16. He has won over $23m on the PGA Tour.

17. He became the first man to average over 350 yards and win on the PGA Tour at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic

18. Also at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, he became the first PGA Tour winner to lead the field in SG: Off the tee and SG: Putting

19. At the 2014 World Amateur Team Championships in Karuizawa, Japan, he shot a course record 10 under par 61 to help the USA win

20. He occasionally streams on gaming site Twitch under the username ‘thebadone23’ where he has over 4,000 followers. He chats to fans, shows off his swing and plays Fortnite. He has also properly started his YouTube channel where he gives a behind-the-scenes look at his life on Tour, what’s in his bag and so on.

21. He is only the third man in history to win an NCAA Division 1 title, the US Amateur Championship and the US Open after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods

22. He consumes around 3,500 calories per day including up to seven protein shakes

