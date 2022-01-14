Quiz – non-American winners of the US Masters
Can you name all the sixteen non-American winners of the US Masters – and do so against the clock?
By Roderick Easdale published
The plan of the founders of Augusta National, New York investment banker Clifford Roberts and Bobby Jones, one of the greatest golfers of all time, had been to create an elite club which would host the US Open. There would be two 18-hole courses, 1,800 members and homes built on the site. None of these four things came to pass.
The United States Golf Association were not prepared to host the US Open in Georgia as the weather was too hot in June, the traditional date of the US Open. So the club founded its own tournament.
The winner of that first tournament in 1934 got $1,500. In comparison, the winners of the US Open and USPGA that year would take home $1,000. But despite this largesse, and Bobby Jones coming out of competitive retirement to add some big-name glamour, in the early years the Augusta National Invitational Tournament (the name was changed to The Masters in 1939) was a little-regarded event held by a private club.
It was not until 1961 that it had it first international victor, who was to win three Green Jackets in all. It was not until 1980 that a second international golfer was to win The Masters. This victory heralded a period of repeated European success at the event. No European had won it before 1980, but from then until 1991 seven of those eleven tournaments were won by Europeans.
The US Masters has been won by three golfers from Spain and South Africa, two from England and one from Germany, Scotland, Wales, Fiji, Canada, Argentina, Australia and Japan. Can you name them all? You have four minutes. You need only type in the surnames to answer.
We have more quizzes on the Golf Monthly quiz homepage for you to test your knowledge against. Or perhaps you may wish to challenge your friends to see if they can match your score on this quiz?
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he worked as contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around 20 countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest All Rounder.
-
Quiz – Harry Vardon Trophy winners
Can you name the Harry Vardon Trophy winners who have won this trophy more than once?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Winner Of The Masters?
There have been 52 different winners of The Masters Tournament. How many of them can you name? We give some clues...
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Open Champion Of The 20th Century?
There were 52 different Open Champions from 1900 to 1999, can you name them all?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Open Winner This Century?
There have been 17 different winners since the year 2000 – Can you name them all?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Quiz Of The Year 2018
Test your knowledge of the 2018 golfing year...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Quiz Of The Week 15th September
Can you get 10/10? Good luck!
By Elliott Heath • Published