Your chance to win seven golf lessons with Me And My Golf and a completely new wardrobe courtesy of adidas golf

Make 2021 Your Best Year Ever With Help From adidas golf

The way you look and the choices you make with your golf clothing and footwear say a lot about who you are.

A player that chooses to wear adidas is someone young or young at heart that values performance, but also wants to be on or even ahead of the latest fashion trends and make a difference with the choices they make. By sliding on those iconic three stripes, just like some of the world’s best players like Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa do every week, you’re telling your playing partners that you mean business.

adidas is a brand rooted in golf and its 2021 line is arguably the brand’s best yet, but it’s the stories behind the products that are perhaps even more compelling. Whether it’s by attempting to end plastic waste pollution through its partnership with Parley For The Oceans, initiatives around inclusion or sustainability by aiming to use 100 percent recycled polyester yarns by 2024, adidas makes a very strong case for being the most progressive brand in golf.

There was no better example of this pioneering attitude than Tyrrell Hatton’s win at Wentworth last year, emphatically taming the famous West Course in an eye-catching COLD.RDY hoodie. While traditionalists objected, the majority of golfers and golf fans alike embraced the inclusivity it encouraged, opening up the debate for a more relaxed and modern alternative to golf’s stuffy dress codes.

This continued more recently at the Genesis Invitational with the unveiling of the fashion-inspired adicross collection, bridging the gap between lifestyle and performance with versatile, modern silhouettes that can be worn both on and off the course.

This collection came hot off the heels of the launch of the ZG21, a lightweight spiked golf shoe inspired by F1 cars with two cushioning materials and a Stability Fin for comfort and distraction-free performance. We’ve also been treated to the EQT shoe and the Go-To polo.

With such a strong range of products in 2021 it’s clear that adidas is making a statement to the world of golf and you can make a statement on the course this season too…

adidas is offering the chance for one person to win a complete adidas wardrobe for the year to help you step back out to the golf course in style. But not only will you look the part, but you’ll also be in a position to play your best too thanks to a series of six virtual lessons with world-famous YouTube instructors Piers Ward and Andy Proudman from Me And My Golf.

They will talk you through fixes to your faults and remotely provide a roadmap for improvement, before meeting up with you for a face-to-face session once COVID19 restrictions allow. It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take your game to the next level. In addition, 30 runners up will win a $50 shopping voucher to be used on a Me And My Golf online training program.

Another incentive to enter this fantastic competition is to be part of the Adidas Creators Club. It’s free to join and you’ll receive a host of great benefits, including member-only product launches, vouchers, discounts and entry to exclusive events. Your Creators Club membership connects across stores, the Adidas website and all adidas apps to give you access to exclusive products and experiences, as well as points for all your runs, workouts and purchases.

So if you’re a serious golfer looking to upgrade your wardrobe with products that look great and perform at the highest level to help you shoot lower scores this season, adidas has got you well and truly covered.

Enter the competition here for your chance to win this fantastic prize.