In this piece we take a look at who currently carries the bag for the American professional.

Who Is Kevin Kisner’s Caddie?

A Presidents Cup competitor and multiple-time winner on the PGA Tour, Kevin Kisner has become a regular fixture of the world’s top-50 over the past few years. Perhaps the reason why is his team which includes his caddie Duane Bock. We get to know him here.

Who Is Kevin Kisner’s Caddie?

Kevin Kisner’s current caddie is Duane Bock and he has been on the American’s bag for a number of years now.

We are unsure when the pair exactly started working together but Bock has been caddying since 2005 and has done so for other professional golfers Doug Labelle and Ken Duke. The first picture we can find of the pair working together is from 2015 at the RBC Heritage.

Bock is also quite the player himself as according to The Caddie Network, his greatest golf memory is winning the 1992 North and South Amateur Championship at Pinehurst No.2, and being the ninth-ranked amateur in the nation at end of 1992.

In fact his greatest caddie memory involves Pinehurst No.2 as well because he did so at the 2014 US Open.

Related: Kevin Kisner What’s In the Bag?

Bock and Kisner have had a lot of success together including a couple of victories. Eventually Kisner was playing so well he rewarded his caddie with a big new truck as you can see below.

Arguably their greatest moment together came at the 2017 Presidents Cup where Bock and Kisner helped the United States win 19-11 over the International Team. They went undefeated in their four matches, winning two of them, and halving the other two.

Some other interesting facts about Bock is that his favourite golf course to caddie at is Hilton Head, whilst his favourite course to play is Maidstone.

He also loves seafood, cold beer, and cites his favourite movie as A Few Good Men starring Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson.

Related: 8 Things You Didn’t Know About Kevin Kisner