Justin Rose and David Clark have teamed up together as the Englishman looks to rediscover his best form

Who Is Justin Rose’s Caddie?

Justin Rose has gone through a fair few caddies in recent times, having spent so long with Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher. Let’s take a closer look below.

At the start of 2019, his long-time caddie ‘Foochy’ had to have heart surgery which left him out of action for a number of months.

As a result, Rose teamed up with Henrik Stenson‘s former bagman Gareth Lord for the early part of 2019, going on to enjoy some success with a victory at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Originally meant to be a temporary relationship, the move was made permanent until recently, when Lord was spotted on the bag of Matt Wallace.

The 2013 US Open winner has now turned to David Clark as he bids to rediscover his best form after going through a slump.

Clark has caddied for some of the biggest names in golf, including the likes of Adam Scott, Vijay Singh and Paul Casey.

Rose will be hoping this will spark an upturn in results and a return to the sort of performances that saw him become a major champion and World No 1.

He’s never been shy to make a change to freshen things up. Following a slow start to the 2008 season, Rose felt it was time for a change and hired Fulcher to replace Mick Doran. And it proved to be the right decision.

Together, Rose and Fulcher won the 2013 US Open at Merion Golf Club, an Olympic Gold Medal at the Rio 2016 games, achieved a runner-up finish in the 2017 Masters, won two World Golf Championships, and reached the position of World No 1.

In an interview with TaylorMade in 2017, when asked about his personal relationship with Justin Rose, Fulcher said: “When you spend a long time with somebody and you go through some battles on and off the course, you develop a bond.

“I’d walk through fire for Rosie. The two of us together probably have nearly 50 years experience in professional golf and that knowledge enables us to make the right decision together.”

When you consider this huge success, it was expected that Fulcher would return to the Englishman’s bag when he recovered from his surgery but that never transpired.

Having fired an opening-round 65 at the Masters, for now at least, the Rose-Clark player-caddie relationship seems to be working just fine.