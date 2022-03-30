Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is Gary Woodland's Caddie?

The man currently carrying American Gary Woodland's bag is Brennan Little. Little has been caddying since 1999 and just some of the other players he has teamed up with include Mike Weir, Sean O'Hair and Camillo Villegas.

Little with Weir in 2003 (Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two of his finest career moments so far are helping Mike Weir to victory at the 2003 Masters and then guiding Woodland to victory at the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach. In fact he is quite the player himself as he says he has a handicap of 2 and the man born in Canada also played collegiate golf at New Mexico State.

His favourite golfer growing up was Greg Norman and his favourite golf course to caddie at currently is Augusta National. That being said he also says his favourite Tour stop is Colonial because he knows the golf course well and it is close to his home. He currently resides in Dallas, Texas.

As mentioned above he was born in Ontario, Canada and as such he loves playing and watching ice-hockey. He says that his dream alternate career choice would be a general manager of a hockey team. He also makes sure he always carries a fishing rod whilst travelling and he tries to go fishing as often as he can when out on the road. As far as dream four-balls go, he says he would like to play with his Dad, MLB star Josh Donaldson, and NHL star Jamie Benn.