Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Who carries the Mexican professional golfer's bag right now? We take a look.

Who Is Abraham Ancer's Caddie?

We get to know who carries the bag for the talented Abraham Ancer.

Who Is Abraham Ancer's Caddie?

Abraham Ancer's current caddie is Dale Vallely and he has worked on the Mexican golfer's bag since 2016.

He is quite the player himself as he is a Canada Tour veteran and he has lots of caddie experience too as he has been doing it for over 10 years.

Related: Abraham Ancer What's In The Bag?

One of the most high-profile events the pair have teamed up was at the 2019 Presidents Cup in which Ancer was the joint top point scorer for the Internationals.

Speaking before the event, Vallely knew how good his player was, saying;

“Honestly, the biggest thing is just being inside the ropes with 30,000 or 40,000 fans watching these golfers, watching my boy compete to be honest. A lot of people know who he is, but a lot of people don’t realise how good he is. They’re going to find out this week I think.”

“There’s a big benefit for working for an international guy like Abe. You get to do a bunch of these things and he’s just getting going. We had the World Cup last year, the Presidents Cup this week, the Olympics next year (which would be postponed because of the Coronavirus). I know how excited he is. I’m just equally excited to be honest. This week’s going to be incredible.”

Related: 9 Things You Didn't Know About Abraham Ancer

Indeed Ancer continues to rise up the rankings despite still waiting for his first PGA Tour victory, and no doubt Vallely will be by his side when he eventually does.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram