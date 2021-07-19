Here are some facts on French professional golfer Antoine Rozner.

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Antoine Rozner

In this piece we get to know two-time European Tour winning golfer Antoine Rozner a little better.

1. Antoine Rozner was born in Paris, France on February 12th, 1993.

2. Rozner comes from a golf family, his mother Laurence was a good player and got Antoine started at a young age. Rozner’s older brother Olivier is also a professional golfer.

Speaking to the European Tour Antoine said of his brother;

“My brother helped me a lot when I first decided to turn pro. He played as a professional for seven years, which included on the Challenge Tour for a few years. We didn’t really play that much together in teams growing up and only a little as professionals on the Challenge Tour, but he really helped me discover new places, and get used to the world of professional golf.”

3. He played for Europe in the 2016 Arnold Palmer Cup, winning all his four matches, and played for France in the 2016 Eisenhower Trophy.

4. He turned pro right after the Eisenhower Trophy and played on the Alps Tour in 2017. He had a successful season finishing runner-up twice. Together with three other top-5 finishes, he was 3rd in the Order of Merit to gain a place on the Challenge Tour for 2018.

5. Rozner has won twice on the European Tour. His first win came the 2020 Golf In Dubai Championship, and the second followed a few months later at the 2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. The latter of which he holed a 60-foot putt on the final hole to win by one-stroke.

He also lost in a playoff at the 2019 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open thanks to an eagle from Rasmus Hojgaard on the 3rd extra hole.

6. Aide from an Odyssey putter Rozner uses a full bag of Titleist golf clubs at the moment. He also has sponsorships with Lacoste and Golf Plus.

7. Antoine went to the University of Missouri at Kansas City from 2012 to 2016, winning six times.

8. He attended every day of the 2018 Ryder Cup, hosted at Le Golf National in Paris.

In a player blog post for the European Tour he wrote;

“The Ryder Cup is definitely a goal for me, too. I went there every single day in Paris and was on the first tee on the first day at 5:30 in the morning, just watching everyone and taking in the spirit and the atmosphere, which were unbelievable.

“I found it so inspirational to see all of these guys get together and all play towards the same goal, when most weeks golf is such an individual sport.

“Because I played hockey I know a lot about what it’s like to play for different guys, the different energy you have when you aren’t just playing for yourself, and I love that, so hopefully one day I can get into a team. That’s a dream for me.”

9. His attachment golf club is RCF La Boulie, located next to Versailles and just outside of Paris.

