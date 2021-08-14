Get to know American Amy Olson a little bit better.

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Amy Olson

Amy Olson enjoyed a phenomenal college career before turning professional in 2013.

Now a regular performer on the LPGA Tour, get to know her a little better here.

1. Amy Olson was born 10th July 1992 in Oxbow, North Dakota.

2. She started playing golf at the age of two.

3. Olson credits her brother as the person who most influenced her career.

4. She played college golf at North Dakota State University where she broke the record for most career victories with 20 wins. The previous record belonged to Juli Inkster, who won 17.

5. Her hobbies include playing the piano, violin, puzzles, pickleball and reading.

6. Before turning professional, she was part of the 2012 US Curtis Cup Team.

7. In June 2013 she turned professional, and at the first attempt secured playing rights for the 2014 LPGA Tour season.

8. She has been married to her husband, Grant Olson, for over four years. Grant is the Linebackers Coach for North Dakota State University.

9. Olson is yet to win on the LPGA, but has had a number of runner-up finishes, including the 2018 Evian Championship and 2020 US Women’s Open.