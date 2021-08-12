Learn more about two-time LPGA Tour winner Ally Ewing with these facts

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Ally Ewing

Ally Ewing is a two-time LPGA Tour winner who made her Solheim Cup debut in 2019, and she’ll play for the team once again in the 2021 version of the tournament.

But what more do you need to know about the American golfer? We take a look below.

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Ally Ewing

1. Ally Ewing was born 25 October 1992, in Tupelo, Mississippi – though McDonald is her maiden name.

2. She grew up in Fulton in the same state, and first started playing golf competitively when she was 10-years-old.

Ewing credits her family and Stanley Ramey, the course superintendent of the course she played at in her formative years, as having the most influence on her career.

3. She has won the Mississippi State Amateur twice, plus the North and South Women’s Amateur.

4. The American played college golf at Mississippi State University, where she won five events.

She graduated in 2015, after becoming a two-time First Team All-American at the university.

5. Ewing turned professional in 2015, and finished T22 at the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament to earn a conditional LPGA Tour card for the 2016 season.

She played primarily on the Symetra Tour for that season though, where she finished second on the money list thanks to four runner-up finishes.

6. Ewing has played on the LPGA Tour full-time since 2017, and she has two wins to her name so far.

Her wins include the 2020 LPGA Drive On Championship – Reynold Lake Oconee, and the 2021 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play.

7. She replaced Stacy Lewis on the American 2019 Solheim Cup team, where she won once and lost three times, unfortunately.

8. Ally started using her married named Ewing in late 2020, switching from her maiden McDonald after marrying her husband Charlie in May 2020.

9. Her best finish at a Major came in the 2019 ANA Inspiration, with Ally achieving a T6 finish.

She has made the top-ten on two other occasions.