Get to know the 24-year-old from Oban a little better with these 16 facts

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Robert MacIntyre

The popular 24-year-old Scotsman claimed his first win as a professional in November 2020 at the European Tour’s Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown.

Since turning pro in 2017, MacIntyre has made steady progress up the rankings and currently resides in the world’s top 50.

As a result, he received an invite to the Masters for the first time, having played and made the cut in golf’s three other majors.

Get to know ‘Bob’ a little better with these 16 things you might not have known.

1. MacIntyre was born in Oban, Scotland

2. His swing coach is David Burns and his caddie is Mikey Thompson

3. MacIntyre went to the United States to attend McNeese State University in Louisiana. While there he was the South Conference freshman of the year and he led the team in scoring average

4. He has a passion for shinty and played for his local club Oban Camanachd between the ages of 13 and 17

5. In fact, MacIntyre attributes his golf success to the game of shinty. “The hand-eye co-ordination in my golf has come from my shinty,” he said. “I’ve been hitting a shinty ball since I could walk. It was just instinctive and the majority of my golf game is like that. Tee to green you’ve got to hit it good, and shinty encourages the motion of a golf swing”

6. It was at the age of 16 or 17 that he decided to focus on golf full-time and pursue a career in the professional ranks

7. He shot 79 in his first round as a pro and then in the third round of the tournament he broke the course record. He missed out on a play-off by one stroke

8. In his short career so far he has had one victory, three runner-up finishes and a T6 in his first major, the 2019 Open Championship

9. It was at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush that he fell out with American Kyle Stanley, after an errant shot hit a spectator which was the mother of MacIntyre’s caddie at the time

10. After finishing second at the British Masters in 2019, he bought his mum a new kitchen

11. In 2013, he became the first player to win the Scottish Youths Championship and Scottish Boys Open Strokeplay Championship in the same year, before winning the Scottish Amateur two years later

12. He represented GB&I at the 2017 Walker Cup and smashed PGA Tour star Cameron Champ 6&4 in one of the singles sessions

13. He lives by Glencruitten Golf Club where his dad, Dougie, is the greenkeeper. “I live on the golf course with my parents, they’re still there,” he said with a smile. “It’s so relaxed, it’s actually too relaxed, but I wouldn’t move from there.

“It’s too comfortable in Oban, it’s just the lifestyle. It’s a great place to be brought up and live. For now, my heart’s set in Oban”

14. His mother and father are long-time foster parents

15. He has a full bag of TaylorMade clubs in his equipment set-up

16. Growing up, Phil Mickelson was his golfing idol