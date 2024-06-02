Who Is Robert MacIntyre's Girlfriend?

Robert MacIntyre's career on the golf course has been on an upward trajectory ever since he turned pro in 2017. The Scottish player became a full DP World Tour member in 2019 and moved over to America to play more on the PGA Tour ahead of the 2024 season.

The left-hander has three professional victories to his name and was a key member of Team Europe's Ryder Cup success at Marco Simone in Rome, Italy during the latter part of 2023.

Throughout MacIntyre's recent success, in particular, his girlfriend Shannon Hartley has been at his side.

Very little is known about Hartley as the pair choose to keep as much of their relationship under wraps as possible. However, it is thought that they have been dating since at least midway through 2023 - when the first picture of Hartley appeared on MacIntyre's Instagram profile.

Hartley accompanied her 27-year-old partner to the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in July, and she was also later pictured next to MacIntyre at the Ryder Cup Gala Dinner in Rome in September.

A post shared by @robertmacintyre A photo posted by on

Hartley was seen supporting her boyfriend all week at Marco Simone, and after Luke Donald's men had completed the job, both MacIntyre and Hartley were videoed celebrating the team's success by dancing to The Proclaimers' hit song 'I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles).'

As a result of MacIntyre's sparkling past year of golf, the Oban, Scotland-born player opted to move over to America with Hartley as he began his journey on the PGA Tour.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But despite having Hartley at his side, MacIntyre admitted their new way of life was difficult to adjust to and he struggled for form during the early weeks - regularly missing cuts.

Yet, following a trip back to his birthplace, MacIntyre told BBC Sport that it massively helped lift his mood - with the Scot going on to contend in a couple of tournaments in the subsequent period.

Robert MacIntyre and girlfriend Shannon Hartley arrive at the 2023 Ryder Cup opening ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: "It's no secret I've been living in America. It's been tough. It's not like Oban. When I go back home, it's a lot of friends and family you get to spend time with - everyone that's close to me and really cares for me.

"When I'm in America, it's just me, my girlfriend, and we're trying to live as good a life as we can. But it's difficult when we're both so close to family and friends.

"I got three weeks at home there and hardly touched the golf clubs, done some stupid stuff and just enjoyed myself."