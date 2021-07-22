15 Things You Didn’t Know About Ondrej Lieser

Get to know Czech golfer Ondrej Lieser a little better...

Things You Didn’t Know About Ondrej Lieser

1. He was born in Prague

2. He is attached to Prague City Golf Club

3. Ondrej has been playing golf since the age of 9

4. He turned professional in 2012 off a handicap of +3.9

5. He is the best Czech golfer, currently ranked around 600 spots higher in the Official World Golf Ranking than the country’s number two player

6. He represented the Czech Republic at the 2012 Eisenhower Trophy in Turkey, where the Czech team finished 40th out of 72 nations

7. He has two wins on the third-tier Pro Golf Tour at the 2018 Zell Am See – Kaprun Open and the 2019 Polish Open

8. He became the first Czech golfer to win on the Challenge Tour at the 2020 Andalucia Challenge de Espana

9. He also became the first Czech golfer to earn a European Tour card

10. He earned his 2021 European Tour card after winning the 2020 Challenge Tour Grand Final and, therefore, the Order of Merit – also becoming the first Czech player to win the Challenge Tour Order of Merit

11. He qualified to represent Czech Republic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

12. He is known for his unusual golf bag, made by Czech company Golf Geum Technology

13. His career-high in the Official World Golf Ranking is 171st

14. He cites his interests as ‘all sports’ and specifically roller blading and floorball

15. He has a wife and daughter, and credits his wife for his rise through the tours and world rankings. Speaking to the European Tour, he said: “My life just turned around. She’s on the same mental level as I am, and she tells it like it is. She wouldn’t say: “It doesn’t matter, Ondrej, everything will be okay”, she tells the truth, which is what I need. I would say my life, from a family perspective, is the maximum it can be. I have a beautiful daughter, I have a beautiful wife and now it’s time for golf”