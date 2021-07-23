Get to know German European Tour player Max Kieffer a little better...

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Max Kieffer

1. He was born in Bergisch Gladbach, to the east of Cologne, and he now lives in Dusseldorf, just north up the River Rhine

2. He started playing golf aged 5

3. He grew up playing at Hubbelrath Golf Club in Dusseldorf, the same course as Martin Kaymer

4. He was part of the winning European team at the 2010 St Andrews Trophy

5. He attended the University of Florida

6. He turned professional in 2010 off a handicap of +4

7. His only professional victory to date came at the 2012 Gujarat Kensville Challenge in India on the Challenge Tour

8. He has lost in two playoffs on the European Tour – at the 2013 Open de Espana and 2021 Austrian Open

9. His playoff defeat at the 2013 Open de Espana was record equalling as it lasted nine holes before Raphael Jacquelin sealed the title

10. At the 2015 Irish Open, he shot 65 to break the Royal County Down course record

11. He cites his interests as skiing, football and music

12. His career-best world ranking is 169th

13. Kieffer qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to represent Germany

14. He was inspired to be a professional golfer after watching Tiger Woods win the 1997 Masters

15. His biggest cheque as a pro was €149,500 at the 2021 Gran Canaria Lopesan Open