Here are 15 things you didn't know about broadcasters and TV presenter Di Dougherty.

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Di Dougherty

1. She was born in Salford, Greater Manchester and was educated at Stockport Grammar School.

2. She went to the University of Newcastle where she studied German while playing golf and netball to a very high standard.

3. She picked up her first set of golf clubs aged six, and has represented Cheshire Girls’ and Cheshire Ladies’ teams as well as playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Pro-am event.

4. Her broadcasting career began when she joined Galaxy Radio as part of its ground crew.

5. Her first role with Sky Sports was as a runner, before becoming one of the presenters on the Sky Sports News channel.

6. When Sky launched its own golf channel in 2007, she was selected to be one of the show’s host presenters.

7. She is married to former Tour professional and current Sky Sports commentator Nick Dougherty.

8. She has featured in a series of adverts for Titleist golf balls alongside ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt.

9. She has featured in a number of episodes of the British sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys as the character Mrs. Annette Curtain.

10. Her other broadcasting roles have included host of Sky 3’s More Big Ideas as well as Game Changers on Sky 1.

11. She had a handicap of 6 when she was 17-years old.

12. She previously dated England rugby player Jonny Wilkinson.

13. She has hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles.

14. Her and husband Nick Dougherty had a baby boy in August 2012.

15. She has worked for the Golf Channel in the US, co-hosting the Morning Drive breakfast show as a freelance reporter for the Golf Channel.