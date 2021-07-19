Here are a selection of facts about the young talented Italian professional.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Guido Migliozzi

How well do you know the young Italian professional?

Well if your answer is not a lot here we have put together 12 facts on him.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Guido Migliozzi

1. Migliozzi was born in Vicenza, Italy in 1997. His birthday is the 25th of January.

2. In the past he has cited Tiger Woods’ performances at The Masters as his favourite memories growing up watching golf.

3. In 2016, he won the Portuguese Amateur Championship and represented his country at The Eisenhower Trophy. Then, after turning professional in the same year, he won three times on the Alps Tour in the space of just 12 months.

4. In the summer of 2016, he became Niall Horan’s first signing with management company Modest! Golf.

5. In November 2018, Migliozzi claimed the 16th card at European Tour Q-School, a six-round grind he described at the time as a “marathon” and one he’d rather not experience again.

6. His first victory came in just his 14th European Tour event at the Kenya Open in March 2019, and the other at the Belgian Knockout 11 weeks later.

He was very close to adding a third in 2021 but he lost in a playoff at the Betfred British Masters. He lost to Richard Bland who made history with the win by becoming the oldest first-time winner in European Tour history. It was his 478th start.

Related: Guido Migliozzi What’s In The Bag?

7. Migliozzi played in his first Major Championship in 2021 at the US Open. Hosted at Torrey Pines Migliozzi managed to finish in a tie for 4th which earned him qualification for the 2022 tournament and the 2022 Masters.

8. A while ago he signed up to play a full bag of Callaway golf clubs. He also wears adidas golf shoes too.

9. Migliozzi also has a partnership with Omega, luxury watchmakers from Switzerland.

10. Additionally he has sponsorship deals with Euro Select Golf and US Immigration Fund.

11. Guido is currently going out with a woman called Marta Cozza. We believe she studied at the University of Verona and is from Cittadella, a province just outside of Vicenza.

12. In 2020, because of Covid, he had to relocate to Dubai. We are to confirm if he still resides there.

For more Tour player content, check out the Golf Monthly website.