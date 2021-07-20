Get to know the Austrian professional golfer Sepp Straka.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka has been on the PGA Tour since 2019 but is yet to register his first win.

One of Austria’s best golfers, we get to know more about Straka in this article.

1. He was born in Vienna, Austria to an American mother and an Austrian father.

2. His family moved to Valdosta, Georgie when he was 14.

3. His full name is Josef Straka, but he has gone by Sepp his whole career.

4. He played collegiate golf at the University of Georgia from 2011-2016 and graduated with a degree in business management – he turned pro as soon as he graduated.

5. He is the first Austrian-born player to earn a PGA Tour card.

6. He has a twin brother, Sam, who also played collegiate golf at the University of Georgia.

7. He is a huge fan of the Georgia Bulldogs college team and the Atlanta Braves baseball team.

8. He has one Web.com Tour win which came at the KC Golf Classic in 2018.

9. He joined the PGA Tour in 2019 and has qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs in both seasons.