Get to know American Megan Khang a little bit better.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Megan Khang

Megan Khang is currently one of the most consistent performers on the LPGA Tour, with a number of high quality performances securing a Solheim Cup debut in 2019.

As the young American starts to forge her career on the LPGA Tour, get to know her here.

1. Megan Khang was born 23rd October 1997 in Brockton, Massachusetts.

2. She started playing golf at the age 5.

3. At the age of 14, She qualified for the 2012 US Women’s Open.

4. At the 2015 Junior Solheim Cup, she was the only player to go 5-0.

5. Khang credits her dad as having the most influence on her career.

6. In 2015, she earnt LPGA membership for the 2016 season.

7. In her debut season on the LPGA Tour she made 17 cuts in 28 events, including a couple of top-10 finishes.

8. Her hobbies include snowboarding, fishing, American football and baseball. Khang is a follower of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.

9. During the 2017 season, Khang made the most starts of any player on Tour (32).

10. She enjoyed her most successful season, to date, in 2019 with seven top-10 finishes. Consequently, she was picked for the 2019 Solheim Cup. She would register two draws and one loss.

11. Although she is yet to win on the LPGA Tour, Khang does have T11 finishes in all five of the women’s Major Championships.