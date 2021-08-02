Learn more about Swedish golfer Madelene Sagstrom with these facts

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Madelene Sagstrom

Madelene Sagstrom is a Swedish golfer with an LPGA Tour win to her name, and will represent her country at the Tokyo Olympics.

But what else do you need to know about her? We take a look below.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Madelene Sagstrom

1. Madelene Sagstrom was born 13 November 1992, in Uppsala, Sweden.

2. She first started playing golf at nine-years-old after growing up in a sport-orientated family, and learned golf with her parents at Enkoping Golf Club, which is north-east of Stockholm.

3. Sagstrom won the 2009 Swedish Junior Stroke-play Championship at age 16, and followed that win up with the 2011 French Junior Championship.

4. The Swede attended Louisiana State University and played for the LSU Lady Tigers Team.

She was the 2015 South-eastern Conference Player of the Year and a finalist for the ANNIKA Award.

5. Sagstrom turned professional in 2015, making her debut at the 2015 Helsingborg Open on the Ladies European Tour.

6. She joined the Symetra Tour in 2016, on which she has three wins, which all came in 2016 – at the Chico Patty Berg Memorial, the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Classic, and the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout.

Her performances earned her first on the Volvik Race for the Card money list, and also ensured she was promoted to the LPGA Tour through a ‘Battlefield Promotion’ – on offer to players who win three times on the Symetra Tour.

7. Sagstrom also won the 2016 Symetra Tour Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year

8. Robert Karlsson, a former European Tour Order of Merit winner, became her mentor in 2016.

9. The Swede also won the Ladies European Tour’s Qualifying School in December 2016, earning her membership for the 2017 Ladies European Tour.

She finished 49th on the 2017 LPGA Tour season Order of Merit.

10. Madelene’s first win on the LPGA Tour came in 2020, at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rico.

She set a course record at Boca Rico Golf Club in the second round, where she hit a ten-under 62.

11. Sagstrom has represented Sweden on eight separate occasions during both her professional and amateur career, with the Tokyo Olympics her ninth.

She also played for Europe at the 2017 Solheim Cup, selected as Annika Sorenstam’s captain’s pick.