Get to know Englishman, Laurie Canter, a little bit better.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Laurie Canter

Laurie Canter enjoyed a break-through season on the European Tour in 2020, with a number of top-10 results giving him his best ever finish in the Race to Dubai standings.

With the Englishman now establishing himself on the European Tour, get to know him here.

1. Laurence Richard Canter was born 3rd November 1989 in Bath, England.

2. He didn’t take up the game till he was 13-years-old.

3. Canter had a fantastic amateur career, winning the South African Amateur Championship in 2010, as well as playing in the Open Championship.

4. After winning the 2011 Spanish Amateur Open Championship, he decided to turn professional.

5. Canter is an huge sports fan and a lifelong Bath Rugby supporter.

6. After turning professional, he would have an unusual record with European Tour qualifying, earning his card in three consecutive seasons – 2015, 2016 and 2017.

7. He is attached to Cumberwell Park Golf Club in Bath.

8. At the 2020 Italian Open, Canter broke the tournaments 36 hole scoring record with rounds of 60 & 68, giving him a 128 total (16-under-par).

9. Whilst growing up, Canter actually played tennis against Andy Murray’s club.

10. The Englishman enjoyed a break through season in 2020. Securing five top-10 finishes, including two runner-up places.

11. Canter uses a Ping driver and fairway woods, Honma irons, Titleist Vokey wedges and an Odyssey putter.