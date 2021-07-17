We get to know the young Chinese professional golfer a little better with these facts.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Yuxin Lin

Get to know the Chinese amateur with these 10 things you may not already know about him.

1. Lin was born in Beijing, China on the 12th October 2000.

2. Lin started playing golf at age 6 when his father took him to the driving range in Beijing.

3. He has mastered the English language by going to an American school in Beijing, starting in fourth grade.

4. He played in his first professional event in 2014 at the age of 13 at the China Tour’s Cadillac Championship, where he missed the cut.

5. In 2016, he played his first European Tour event at age 15 at the Shenzhen International, missing the cut.

6. His coach is Boyd Summerhays who has also worked with Tony Finau.

7. He won his first Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in 2017. Lin, who turned 17 two weeks before the tournament, became the third Chinese player to win the championship, following victories by Guan Tianlang in 2012, at the age of 14, and Jin Cheng, who was 17 when he won.

8. In 2019 Lin started college life at USC (University of Southern California) where he majored in communication. In 2020 he then transferred to Florida.

9. Lin won his second Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in 2019, beating the defending champion Takumi Kanaya.

Hosted at Sheshan Golf Club in China, Lin brought immense cheers to the home fans when he birdied the par-5 18th hole twice in the playoff to defeat Kanaya and become the second two-time winner of the AAC. With the win, he earned an invitation to the 2020 Masters and a place at Royal St. George for the 149th Open Championship.

10. Lin is home-schooled and completes a lot of school work online during tournaments. His mother travels with him everywhere now and keeps the big-hitting teenager on the straight and narrow.

