We get to know the big-hitting New Zealander Ryan Fox a little better.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Ryan Fox

A player who has been competing as a professional for nearly 10 years, not a lot is known about Kiwi Ryan Fox despite coming from a family that has competed at the highest levels in sport.

Below we get to know him a little better with these ten facts.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Ryan Fox

1. Fox was born on January 22nd 1987, in Auckland.

2. His dad, Grant, played rugby for the All Blacks and played as the fly-half when New Zealand won the 1987 World Cup. He played 46 times for his country and scored 645 points

3. His grandfather, Merv Wallace, played cricket for New Zealand in the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s.

4. Fox turned professional in 2012.

5. His first win as a professional came at the 2012 Fiji Open and then he won again a month later at the Tahiti Open.

6. He has won three times on the PGA Tour of Australasia, and after joining the European Tour in 2016, he got into the winner’s circle on the tour in 2019. This win came at the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth which was an event with both stroke-play and matchplay elements. In the final he beat Adrian Otaegui 3&2.

7. He relocated to Wimbledon in 2016 and is attached to Foxhills, and he is a keen fisherman away from the golf course.

Related: Ryan Fox What’s In The Bag?

8. Fox wears Peter Millar apparel and he is also signed up to use Srixon golf clubs too.

9. He represented New Zealand when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. He finished T39 in 60-player field. He also represented his country at the 2016 and 2018 World Cup of Golf.

10. His best finish in a Major came at the 2019 Open Championship hosted at Royal Portrush. He finished in a tie for 16th.