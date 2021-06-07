Including, diverse career options, international opportunities and a chance to help others, this is our list of the 10 best things about being a PGA Professional

10 Best Things About Being A PGA Professional

The modern PGA professional benefits from a raft of opportunities to develop work and life skills and can enjoy a long career in an arena they enjoy.

Aside from playing, and working within golf, they have the chance to specialise, to travel, to socialise and, perhaps most rewardingly, to help others.

Here’s a look at the 10 best things about being a PGA professional.

Following A Dream

Few people can say they work in an industry they love.

Becoming a PGA professional allows you to immerse yourself within the game.

Whether playing, coaching or managing, or perhaps a little of each, you’ll be thinking about, talking about and promoting an aspect of golf every working day.

Diverse Options

The options for a PGA Professional are wide ranging.

These days, there’s a great deal more to choose from than the inaccurate old cliché of simply, “selling Mars bars in a shop.”

PGA Professionals work in coaching, managing, retail, administration and manufacturing.

From designing courses to coaching an elite player – there are hugely exciting options to explore.

The Chance to Specialise

As their careers progress, PGA Professionals have a chance to specialise thanks to the progressive PGA 2020 Vision.

Members can choose their specialism and highlight their expertise as either a PGA Professional, PGA Coach or PGA Manager.

Interacting With People

Whatever career path a PGA Professional chooses to take, they will develop skills in communication.

Whether delivering clear instruction to a pupil or negotiating with a supplier, they learn to interact with people from many different walks of life and become highly skilled communicators.

International Opportunities

There are PGA Professionals in 80 countries around the world. There are few jobs that allow for such opportunities to travel and to work abroad.

Competitive Opportunities

At a range of levels, from elite down to local, there are options for PGA Professionals to compete, and to win some cash!

Some events are professional only, others are pro-am tournaments, allowing the PGA Pro to socialise with members and to network with people from different walks of life.

A Respected Qualification

A PGA qualification is a passport to a life in golf. It’s a respected qualification the world over.

Satisfaction in Seeing Others’ Enjoyment

Whether delivering a perfect custom-fit set of new irons, ironing out a swing fault or just ensuring a group enjoys their day of golf, being a PGA Pro is hugely rewarding.

Basically, the PGA Pro helps others to enjoy something they love to the maximum extent. That’s job satisfaction!

Being Part of a Community

PGA Professionals can benefit from the support, knowledge and experience of their fellow PGA pros.

Whether it’s through a personally established relationship or an online forum, there’ll always be someone able to help or advise.

Developing a Network

Interacting with people from a huge range of backgrounds and professions, there are few jobs that allow you to build such a network of useful contacts.

A PGA Professional is always well connected!