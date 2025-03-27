Should Some Men Use Women’s Golf Clubs?
Could a swap to women’s golf clubs help some men’s games? Is it a realistic option to make the switch? We spoke to a PGA pro to get the answer
Although some might contest it, golfers are in fact humans. As such, we come in all shapes and sizes. The obvious answer to the question of whether some men should use women’s golf clubs is… yes, of course.
There are men of a certain stature with a certain strength and speed of swing for whom women’s golf clubs will deliver the best, or perhaps, most desired results, like these best drivers for slower swing speeds.
When it comes to getting the right buying advice to best suit your game, players should consider all the options to give them the best possible outcomes on the golf course.
Often for women, men’s clubs deliver the best numbers, particularly at the elite end of the game. It makes sense then that, conversely, some men will get the best numbers in terms of distance and accuracy by using women’s equipment.
Some men might not like the idea of using a women’s driver or women’s irons, but that’s pretty narrow minded and why would you not take the most appropriate weapons out to battle? It’s cutting your nose off to spite your face.
We spoke with qualified PGA professional Andrew Pillans, who works at Banchory Golf Club on Royal Deeside, Scotland, to get his thoughts on why some men would reap the benefits of a switch to ladies clubs.
Shaft Flex and Weight
Different players will prefer a different feel and by changing the weight and flex of your shafts you can gain yardage. Older men will often move to lighter and more flexible shafts as their swings start to slow down.
“Women’s clubs usually have more flexible shafts (often labelled as “ladies” or “L” flex) and are lighter than the stock shafts you’ll find in men’s clubs,” Andrew says. “Men with slower swing speeds (under 85 mph with a driver) might benefit from this added flex, as it can help generate more clubhead speed and distance.”
Club Length
As mentioned in the introduction, golfers come in all shapes and sizes and, depending on your height, you might want to consider clubs of a different length to standard. At many custom fittings, players come away with a little on or off the length of the rack rate shaft.
“Women’s clubs are slightly shorter. It may seem obvious to say, but this can suit men who are shorter in height or have shorter arms,” says Andrew.
“Using correct length clubs can lead to a better centredness of strike and therefore greater consistency. A change of shaft length can be one of the easiest ways to rectify golfing problems."
Loft and Forgiveness
Men who struggle to flight the ball might benefit from the different characteristics of women’s clubs.
Women’s clubs often have more loft on the driver and fairway woods, making it easier to launch the ball higher,” says Andrew. “This can help men who struggle with a low ball flight or need extra carry distance.”
When Not to Use Women’s Clubs
Women’s clubs will not suit the majority of men and there are a couple of reasons for that, as Andrew explains.
“Men with faster swing speeds or stronger builds may find women’s clubs too whippy or light, causing accuracy issues,” he says. “The grip size on women’s clubs is also smaller, which could feel uncomfortable for men with larger hands.”
An Alternative Option
If you’re looking for something lighter and more forgiving but the women’s options don’t suit, either because of size or feel, there are plenty of game improvement clubs on the market to suit golfers who are after greater distance and consistency.
“If you’re considering switching, you could try senior or regular flex men’s clubs,” says Andrew. “They often have similar flex and weight characteristics to women’s clubs but with a larger grip and slightly longer length.”
In answer then, should some men use women’s golf clubs? Yes. They should certainly consider it and not be afraid to give the women’s models a try if they’re contemplating a switch.
If you’re looking for more help in generating speed and launch, then women’s clubs could be the answer. Quite obviously, though, if they’re too small for you, that is never going to work. You should consider a men’s game improvement club with a lighter shaft and more flex.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
