In the first partnership of its kind in the golf tech sector, Arccos has become the official data partner of Golf Monthly.

Arccos Becomes First Data Partner For Golf Monthly

Golf shot tracking and performance analysis expert Arccos has joined forces with Golf Monthly to become its official data partner.

The partnership will see Arccos provide Golf Monthly with access to statistics from its dataset of 400 million golf shots. These are measured by 31 billion separate data points that are available on courses in 194 countries around the world.

Golf Monthly will be using Arccos data and latest products, including Arccos Caddie Link, across its print, online, video and social media platforms, reaching millions of golfers every month.

By analysing data from more than six million rounds of golf, Arccos has helped users improve their handicap by an average of 5.02 strokes in 2020.

Co-founder and CEO of Arccos, Sal Sayed said: “As pioneer of the most advanced platform available to golfers and the largest on-course golf dataset in the world, Arccos is excited to be partnering with Golf Monthly to deliver insights to its growing audience about how players of all abilities are able to improve with better data about their game.”

Michael Harris, Group Sports Editor at Future, the Golf Monthly parent company, stated that: “Since real-time data has become such an important factor for players to improve at all levels of the game, we’re thrilled to have the pioneering Arccos brand as our Data Partner.

“Our audience will see some fascinating new shot-tracking insights across all of our platforms that won’t be found anywhere else and it promises to be a great collaboration. Speaking from personal experience, I’ve been using Arccos for two years and amassed a wealth of insight into my game that is informing both what areas I need to focus on improving as well as my on-course strategy.”

Arccos’ Caddie system has helped revolutionise the golfing experience. This is done by integrating automatic shot tracking with Artificial Intelligence to deliver in-depth Strokes Gained insights that enable players to maximise their potential.

Partnering with the likes of Cobra, Ping and TaylorMade, the addition of the Arccos Caddie Link wearable led to record member growth in 2020, with the Apple Watch platform launching in 2021.

Over the past year, Golf Monthly has increased its share of reach across Europe’s leading golf markets as well as the United States, which now accounts for over 50% of the audience.

It has also expanded its capacity to report and review products aimed at both male and female golfers. The new data partnership with Arccos will enable Golf Monthly to continue its target of expanding Google rankings around key golf search terms, YouTube views and e-commerce solutions.