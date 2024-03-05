Stats Guru Edoardo Molinari Lands New Data Role With Arccos Golf

European Ryder Cup vice captain Edoardo Molinari has joined Arccos Golf to become the brand's Chief Data Strategist & Lead Tour Ambassador.

The DP World Tour pro is known as a stats guru and currently works as an Analytics advisor to more than 35 tour pros including Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Nelly Korda as well as the European Ryder Cup Team.

In his new role, Molinari will become an investor in Arccos and his StatisticGolf service will be renamed Arccos Pro Insights.

Molinari will also use the Arccos Golf system – which was recently approved for use on the PGA Tour – to record his own shot data during tournaments and practice rounds. The Italian will also showcase the Arccos logo on his apparel.

“I’m very impressed with the Arccos game tracking system as it is delivering tremendous benefits to so many players around the world,” said Molinari.

“It’s the perfect complement to the platform I’ve built for the game’s most elite pros. Joining forces with Sal Syed and his team of amazing data scientists, analysts, engineers and designers, will make an immediate impact.

"I know we’re poised to pioneer groundbreaking advancements in analytics, helping every golfer become smarter about practice, preparation, and on-course decision-making.”

A graduate of a five-year engineering program at the Polytechnic University of Turin, Molinari began recording and analyzing his own stats in 2003.

He launched his own 'StatisticGolf' system during the pandemic, which has become the most used and trusted analytics platform on professional tours. His clients have captured 27 worldwide wins including a Major, the Ryder Cup, the FedEx Cup and DP World Tour Championship.

“The sophistication of what Edoardo has built surpasses anything that I’ve seen in the field of golf analytics,” said Sal Syed, Arccos CEO & Co-Founder.

“Edoardo is not only brilliant with data, he has the perspective that comes from being one of the world’s best players. That combination is totally unique and a big reason why major champions and Ryder Cup winners give so much credit to his work.

"By pairing Edoardo’s approach with what we’ve built at Arccos, we’ll redefine analytics, to perfectly address the needs of pro golfers, as well as elite amateurs, junior golfers and recreational players.”

Arccos has built the game’s largest on-course dataset with almost 900 million tracked shots recorded during 18 million rounds by its members.