Revealed: How Many 10-Handicappers ACTUALLY Hit 300+ Yards Drives...

Golfers with 10 indexes can hit their drives over 300 yards, just not very often as these stats show

A golfer wearing navy blue holds their finish on a drive
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
published

If you spend a bit of time on 'Golf Twitter' or other social media platforms and forums, you may have come across handicap golfers bragging about their 300 yard drives.

Well, these stats from Arccos Golf - gleaned from over 800m shots tracked worldwide - may just put an end to some of those brags, as it turns out 10-handicappers aren't bombing it 300+ yards as often as they might let on.

The average driving distance for male golfers, at handicap level, is 225.9 yards with scratch players averaging 259 yards. These numbers might seem a bit short to you but remember these are measures on ALL drives, so even the ones in winter time, into wind and also the mis-hits.

The PGA Tour driving distance is average isn't even 300 yards, yet. For the 2022/23 season, the average was 299.9 yards, with Rory McIlroy topping the charts with 326.3 yards.

So, what about 10-handicappers? The average 10 index golfer drives it 233 yards - again that's throughout the year in good and bad conditions, taking into account their good and bad drives. 

But what about when they really crunch it? And maybe they're downwind, downhill and playing on firm fairways?

Well, 10-handicappers are certainly capable of 300+ yard drives and they do happen - just not all too often.

For amateurs with a 10 index who use Arccos Golf, a total of 1.7% of their drives travel over 300 yards.

This is 17 drives out of 1,000 and 0.238 per round assuming they're hitting driver 14 times. This does mean that a 10 index will hit one 300+ yard drive ever four-or-so rounds.

A very interesting tidbit from the data is that 10-handicappers are actually more likely to hit their drive less than 100 yards than over 300...

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
Senior Staff Writer

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max

Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

