The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is one of the DP World Tour's premier tournaments, having been on the calendar every season since 2006.

Originally held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, the tournament is now played at Yas Links and has been moved from its January date to November to feature as week one in the DP World Tour Play-Offs.

The leading 70 players in the Race to Dubai tee it up, with only the top 50 progressing to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Dubai's Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The event is also part of the DP World Tour's Rolex Series, and has been since 2019, which saw the purse get a huge upgrade. The prize money pool stands at a whopping $9m, with the champion picking up a check for $1.53m.

The list of winners in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship's near-20 year history is impressive, with a number of European Ryder Cup stalwarts picking up the iconic Falcon trophy through the years as well as a couple of Americans, with a United States player winning the inaugural event hosted back in 2006.

One player has won the title a record three times, while two other players have won it twice.

So, can you name every champion since 2006? You've got 10 minutes to try...

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Quiz! Can You Name Every Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Winner?