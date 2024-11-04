Quiz! Can You Name Every Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Winner?
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is one of the DP World Tour's premier events - so can you name every champion through the years?
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is one of the DP World Tour's premier tournaments, having been on the calendar every season since 2006.
Originally held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, the tournament is now played at Yas Links and has been moved from its January date to November to feature as week one in the DP World Tour Play-Offs.
The leading 70 players in the Race to Dubai tee it up, with only the top 50 progressing to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Dubai's Jumeirah Golf Estates.
The event is also part of the DP World Tour's Rolex Series, and has been since 2019, which saw the purse get a huge upgrade. The prize money pool stands at a whopping $9m, with the champion picking up a check for $1.53m.
The list of winners in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship's near-20 year history is impressive, with a number of European Ryder Cup stalwarts picking up the iconic Falcon trophy through the years as well as a couple of Americans, with a United States player winning the inaugural event hosted back in 2006.
One player has won the title a record three times, while two other players have won it twice.
So, can you name every champion since 2006? You've got 10 minutes to try...
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
