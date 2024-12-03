Steve Burkowski Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster

Steve Burkowski has been a name familiar to regular Golf Channel viewers since 2000. However, it's not only golf where he has demonstrated his expertise through the years.

Here are 10 things to know about the broadcaster.

1. Steve Burkowski attended the University of Florida between 1990 and 1994, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television.

2. Before becoming well-known to golf fans, he was the play-by-play announcer for the University of South Carolina's women's basketball team on the city of Columbia’s Sports Radio 1400. He also worked for the city's WVOC 560 AM.

3. In 2000, Burkowski joined the Golf Channel, where he has been ever since.

4. He has performed a variety of roles at the network through the years and is currently the play by play host for the Korn Ferry Tour and many USGA championships, as well an interviewer on the PGA Tour.

5. Burkowski is particularly known for his college golf expertise and is a co-host of the College Golf Talk podcast

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. That knowledge also plays a significant role in the Golf Channel's coverage of amateur and college golf tournaments, including the NCAA Division I Championships.

7. In November 2023, Burkowski returned to basketball to participate in Peacock's Big Ten basketball coverage. At the time, he told Golf.com: “As much as I love golf, it gets me exhilarated to be able to do more at this point in my career. I like seeing how far I can go out on that ledge and challenge myself.”

8. Judging by his Instagram bio, it appears he has a sweet tooth, as he describes himself as a “dessert connoisseur.”

9. Per his LinkedIn page, Burkowaki still supports the University of Florida via the Burkowski Family Scholarship for Sports Media, which is awarded annually to a student with financial need.

10. He lives in Orlando with his wife, Kate.