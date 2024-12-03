Steve Burkowski Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster
Steve Burkowski has been part of the Golf Channel broadcast team for almost a quarter of a century - here are 10 things to know about him
Steve Burkowski has been a name familiar to regular Golf Channel viewers since 2000. However, it's not only golf where he has demonstrated his expertise through the years.
Here are 10 things to know about the broadcaster.
1. Steve Burkowski attended the University of Florida between 1990 and 1994, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television.
2. Before becoming well-known to golf fans, he was the play-by-play announcer for the University of South Carolina's women's basketball team on the city of Columbia’s Sports Radio 1400. He also worked for the city's WVOC 560 AM.
3. In 2000, Burkowski joined the Golf Channel, where he has been ever since.
4. He has performed a variety of roles at the network through the years and is currently the play by play host for the Korn Ferry Tour and many USGA championships, as well an interviewer on the PGA Tour.
5. Burkowski is particularly known for his college golf expertise and is a co-host of the College Golf Talk podcast
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
6. That knowledge also plays a significant role in the Golf Channel's coverage of amateur and college golf tournaments, including the NCAA Division I Championships.
7. In November 2023, Burkowski returned to basketball to participate in Peacock's Big Ten basketball coverage. At the time, he told Golf.com: “As much as I love golf, it gets me exhilarated to be able to do more at this point in my career. I like seeing how far I can go out on that ledge and challenge myself.”
8. Judging by his Instagram bio, it appears he has a sweet tooth, as he describes himself as a “dessert connoisseur.”
9. Per his LinkedIn page, Burkowaki still supports the University of Florida via the Burkowski Family Scholarship for Sports Media, which is awarded annually to a student with financial need.
10. He lives in Orlando with his wife, Kate.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Hero World Challenge Prize Money Payout 2024
The unofficial PGA Tour event comes from Albany Golf Club, where 20 of the world’s best players compete for a record purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
I Play A Lot Of Winter Golf... These Are The 8 Key Rules To Know
The Rules of Golf apply all year round but there are some that are particularly worth brushing up on in the off-season when they're more likely to crop up
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
Emilia Migliaccio Facts: 11 Things To Know About TV Reporter & Talented Amateur
Get to know former college golfing star and now broadcaster Emilia Migliaccio with our facts about her life and career
By Paul Higham Published
-
James Nitties Facts: 24 Things You Didn't Know About The Australian Broadcaster And Former Pro
Discover more about former professional golfer and current broadcaster, James Nitties via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Shane Bacon Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Broadcaster
Shane Bacon had brief playing and caddying careers before becoming better known for his golf broadcasting work - here are 15 things to know about the Texan
By Mike Hall Published
-
Mark Immelman Facts: 12 Things To Know About Golf Broadcaster And Analyst
Find out more about golf broadcaster and analyst Mark Immelman with these facts about his life and career
By Paul Higham Published
-
Mark Roe Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Sky Sports Golf Broadcaster
Discover more about the former European Tour winner and Sky Sports Golf commentator via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
David Howell Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The English Golfer And Broadcaster
Discover more about English professional golfer and Sky Sports presenter, David Howell via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rich Lerner Facts: 11 Things To Know About Golf Channel Presenter
Get to know more about Golf Channel presenter and commentator Rich Lerner with our 11 facts about his life and career
By Paul Higham Published
-
Chantel McCabe Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The American Broadcaster
Discover more about American broadcaster Chantel McCabe via these facts regarding her life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published