Play With 3 Clubs And Whack The Ball As Hard As You Can... Why Charley Hull's Unconventional Advice Could Be The Secret To Better Golf
Charley Hull and Annabel Dimmock share tips at an exclusive TaylorMade Golf event
It’s rare for everyday golfers to get a chance to sit down with female pros, gain insights into their day-to-day lives, and see firsthand how the game should be played.
But that’s exactly what happened for the lucky winners of a TaylorMade Golf competition, who spent the day at the impressive new simulator venue Inner Drive Golf in Surrey with England’s Charley Hull and Annabel Dimmock.
Women travelled from afar for this unique experience, where they received a packed TaylorMade goodie bag, participated in a Q&A with Charley and Annabel hosted by golf influencer Mia Baker, and enjoyed shot demonstrations on the simulator from the star duo before trying out the latest TaylorMade equipment.
Inner Golf Drive advocates inclusivity and making golf as accessible as possible, so junior members and local schoolchildren were also in attendance to learn from their golfing heroes.
The Q&A was entertaining, with Charley and Annabel bantering and sharing insights into life on tour. Topics included the importance of fitness, finding focus in competition, and channelling anger on the course. “I liked the fact that they told it how it is, rather than telling us what we want to hear,” said Lisa Wood from The Addington Golf Club in Croydon, Surrey.
Annabel, fresh off her emotional victory at the KPMG Women's Irish Open, reflected on overcoming disappointment after not qualifying for the AIG Women’s Open. “When you’re feeling low, but you still have the people you love around you and food on the table, that’s still a powerful place to be. Things can’t get any worse than what you’re going through. When you play with nothing to lose, it’s very calming.”
Charley followed with her own story about how not putting too much pressure on herself brought her success. “When I first won an LPGA tournament in 2016, I was 19. All year I’d been putting pressure on myself because I’d been knocking on the door. It might sound silly, and I'd never do it now, but I was young at the time. I went out for drinks with my mates at the weekend and didn’t practice. My dad told me I’d miss the cut, but I went out and won. I think it was because I wasn’t putting so much pressure on myself; I just played golf and didn’t expect anything.”
One of the main takeaways was the reminder that golf is meant to be fun, as well as Annabel’s advice, “If it’s not going well, just think that you're going to make your next shot your best shot.” Maddie Curry, a new golfer from Davenport Golf Club in Manchester said, “I’ve learned how important it is to relax and not put too much pressure on myself - I’m not a pro!”
For women with young daughters entering the sport, Charley shared advice: “Get them to hit the ball as hard as they can. They can always rein it in when they’re older, but they’ll be grateful for the power they already have.”
Charley also suggested playing with three clubs, which she did often as a junior, to foster creativity with shots. “We’d play ridiculous shots, like using a 4-iron out of a bunker, hitting shots around trees. I feel that people that start golf later on in life don’t quite have the same feel as someone that started playing much younger.”
Inspired and armed with valuable tips, women enjoyed a variety of team games and they also had the opportunity to try the latest TaylorMade clubs, including Kalea Gold, the new women’s range that features a driver, fairway woods, rescues, irons and a putter.
The relaxed, welcoming environment at Inner Drive Golf ensured a memorable day for all. “Seeing the players up close was amazing,” said Suzanne Thompson from Dublin. “Charley and Annabel are brilliant role models for girls coming into the sport.”
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
