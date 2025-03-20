5 Things The Biggest Hitters Do To Generate Power In Their Golf Swing (And How You Can Copy Them)

The biggest hitters in the game all have more than one thing in common, but ultimately they are extremely successful. The careers of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau are packed with Major wins, numerous tour victories and incredible performances... but, how can you generate more power in your golf swing to improve your own performances?

Clearly, a centred strike will help you to achieve maximum distance, as will investing in one of the best drivers on the market, but surely there is a playbook of key things all the biggest hitters do to ensure they flush it on the course.

Well, as luck would have it, we have done the hard work and gathered this crucial information for you. We asked PGA pro and Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Paul Foston to analyse the golf swing of the five crushers we mentioned above, and he came up with five ways that big hitters generate power in their golf swing...

5 Golf Swing Power Tips That All Of The Biggest Hitters Use

Paul Foston PGA professional and Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Paul has worked with a number of Tour professionals over the years, and is proud to have successfully coached over 40,000 students. In 2005, he set out to design his own academy with a ‘world class’ coaching infrastructure of technical advancement and a tailor made short game layout to practice every real life challenge experienced on course.

1. Posture

Tony Finau has this wonderfully relaxed yet athletic posture which is very much neutral – but he’s not overextending his spine or sticking his backside out. You don’t want tension within the golf swing; the body should be relaxed as you’re setting up to take your shot. If your body is tense, you can lose power.

Perfect lines

Also, note how his shoulders are stacked over his hips, his hips are over his knees and his knees are over his feet. You can draw a line from his trail shoulder, down his arms and knees right to the balls of his feet – which is what I like to see.

Club golfers tend to drop their shoulders forward and hunch over the ball – perhaps because they’re spending too much time on a computer. This limits your rotation, which is going to reduce your swing length and rob you of power.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Rotation

At the top of Dustin Johnson’s backswing, his shoulders have rotated more than a hundred degrees, while his hips have only rotated about 45 degrees (and with no heel lift).

He gets his hands way above his head, yet he’s able to stay down in the ground – proof of his incredible flexibility. He’s 6ft 4in and has these great levers – which is a natural advantage – but what’s so impressive is how he loads and stacks his shoulders on top of his hips and legs.

Incredible flexibility

At delivery, his right elbow is jammed into his right hip; he’s opened up his body so much and that’s why he can then extend so far through the ball. By the time he’s completed his swing, his right shoulder is the nearest thing to the target and his body has gone well over a hundred degrees in rotation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Lag

Brooks Koepka has the clubface shut going back and it stays open going through; there’s no hand release, it’s all body release. The hips have led the forearms and the hands, and you can see the clubhead is way behind. He’s almost off the ground with his trail leg and there’s no way the clubface is going to close.

Passive hands

We hear a lot about ‘lag’ and its relationship with power and distance. It concerns the sequence of movements. Guys like Koepka are getting their body more open as they strike the ball, so they don’t have to use their hands or rely on timing so much. In other words, because their body is so active their hands can be passive. Like Ben Hogan used to say, the hands hold the club and the body is the engine.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Release

Jon Rahm has the perfect forearm rotation with the weight on his lead side. Also, note how Jon Rahm’s eyes are still on the ground even when the ball has long gone. This is because the lower body has opened so much. If your lower body opens, the upper body can fire and the shoulders can open. The forearm release is coming from how much the lower body and upper body have turned through the ball.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Finish Position

Look at how straight Rory McIlroy’s lead leg is. He’s right on the toe of his trail foot, his hips are 90 degrees and his shoulders are about 120 degrees.

This is where flexibility plays its part; you can see it in the way he keeps his foot down and holds it there. Knees, legs, hips, ankles... he has superb flexibility throughout his whole body. What I like about Rory is how he hits it really hard and yet he nails this position every time, whatever club he’s using.

Balance justifies speed

This finish position demonstrates what’s gone on before. People will often ask me, “Is that too fast?” Nothing is too fast if you’re in balance. You are using a driver to hit it hard. It’s testament to what you’ve done if you can stay on your feet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

