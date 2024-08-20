New adidas x JAY3LLE Collection Infuses Energy Into Women’s Golf Fashion
adidas and JAY3LLE have come together to create new bold and dynamic golf apparel for women
adidas has partnered with the label JAY3LLE, created by father-daughter duo Blue and Johan Lindeberg to create a capsule of apparel, footwear and accessories that features bold and powerful styles to energize women’s golf fashion.
The aim of the capsule is to introduce visually striking sport apparel silhouettes for women through the lens of both streetwear and high fashion. The capsule also includes a fashion-forward high-top performance golf shoe to finish off the look, which can be styled in a variety of ways.
adidas athlete and LPGA Tour professional Linn Grant will showcase select pieces from the adidas x JAY3LLE capsule at this week's AIG Women’s Open in St Andrews.
“I’ve always taken a personal interest in fashion outside of the course, so this capsule is one I’m really excited about,” said Grant. “I was able to work with both Johan and the adidas team to provide feedback on the pieces to help bring this collection to life, so I know these silhouettes will inspire a lot of women to get out of their comfort zone and wear something that will provide them with energy and positivity whenever they play.”
“More women are picking up the sport than ever before and we want to be part of that driving force to show women that there are sporty and stylish options for her so she can feel confident in what she wears out on the course,” said global apparel design director, Jennie Ko.
"Johan is no stranger to pushing the limits in golf fashion with what he brought to the sport in the early 2000s, so he was the perfect partner for us to push this area in the women’s game and combine our sport performance heritage with powerful looks that are representative of the women playing the sport today.”
Inspired by the intersection of sport and fashion taking place in golf today, adidas x JAY3LLE represents a collection of some the best women's golf clothes that are modern and functional, featuring a dynamic and vibrant color palette including a blend of purples, reds, and pinks contrasted against deep blacks and pure whites.
Signature pieces in the line include a bomber jacket, a pleated skort and a CODECHAOS JAY3LLE spikeless shoe. Other pieces that complement the signature items are: a PRIMEKNIT sweater with adidas and JAY3LLE branding across the chest; a long-sleeve form-fitting mock neck shirt with 3-Stripes detailing down the arms; short-sleeve graphic t-shirt; full-zip wind vest; a classic ringer long-sleeve crewneck; high waisted legging; flare pant with a tracksuit-type look and feel; 3-Stripes hoodie jacket; 4-button sporty polo; a long sleeve form-fitting mock neck dress; and accessories such as a hat, headband, and socks to accent the range.
adidas x JAY3LLE is available now on adidas.co.uk, the adidas app, and at select retailers worldwide in limited quantities.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
