I’ve Racked My Brain For A Solution To Slow Play... Sadly I Don’t Think There Is One

Slow play has been a topic of conversation for as long as I can remember. The fact that we’re still talking about it suggests that it’s always going to be a potential issue.

I was reminded of this recently when I made the mistake of playing on a Saturday.

It’s not easy to get a slot at this time when you’re visiting another club, and in my experience, the places where you can tend to be slow going. Still, I took the risk.

On this particular Saturday, our fourball took just under five hours to play 18 holes, which, in my opinion, is roughly an hour too long.

So, what’s the solution to what is widely accepted to be the scourge of golf?

Perhaps I’m being pessimistic when I say that I don’t think there is one, or rather, there are solutions, but getting everyone to abide by the rules is nigh on impossible.

Just look at the pace of play on the professional tours. Despite the threat of penalties, the pace of play each week ranges from very slow to glacial. It's like asking footballers not to grapple in the penalty box.

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If slow play is to be eradicated (reduced seems more realistic), I believe the club has a responsibility to ensure that its members and guests complete their rounds within a set time.

It starts in the pro shop. I can’t remember the last time I was told what the expected pace of play was. It’s often written on a scorecard, but I’m not sure many people pay attention to it.

“Just so you know, it’s quite busy out there,” is a line I’ve heard more often. You might as well say, “Sorry, you’ll have more fun if you just get in your car and go home.”

Of course, you never want to be rude, but I’m always tempted to ask why. Why is it slow? Is there not a marshal out there? Did you overbook?

Weather conditions and course conditions aside, there aren’t many acceptable reasons for slow play.

A mix of four balls and two balls on the course is often not the recipe for an efficient pace of play (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Anyway, as we waited on the second tee with two groups in front of us (one with hands on hips on the fairway, one on the green), we discussed several slow-play solutions.

At Merion Golf Club, I was told, they have a policy whereby players receive a polite warning if they are guilty of slow play.

If you offend again, you will receive a letter explaining that you are not permitted to book a tee time for the next six months!

This hasn’t been verified, but strict measures do exist at certain places.

I’m not suggesting this kind of deterrent would work everywhere, but it does make you wonder if some clubs where slow play is a persistent problem should try a firmer approach.

“A marshal would surely help,” said one of my playing partners as we completed the turn in just under two-and-a-half hours.

We were able to debate this one for a good 15 minutes whilst the group in front zig-zagged across the fairway.

Who’s the marshal? Are they a paid member of staff or a volunteer? How will paying guests/members feel about being hurried along?

The long waits continued on the back nine, and on this occasion, it was obvious that the groups in front of us were mostly made up of high handicap players. The course was eating them up.

A separate debate began? Are high handicap players actually slower than single figure golfers? The 24-handicapper in our group suddenly became quite animated…

We reached the 19th, where, fortunately, the pace of play was much quicker - and it was here where we all, pretty much, reached the same conclusion.

It’s not easy to tackle slow play. Some pace of play solutions may sound simple and fair, but they risk upsetting others and turning some people away from the sport.

Waiting on the tee can really throw your game off (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Perhaps the only way to address slow play is for each club to handle the issue as it sees fit.

I know of many public golf courses that remain busy despite having a reputation for being slow, which suggests that not everyone is bothered whether a round of 18 holes takes four hours or five-plus.

Such venues clearly have their place. Some golfers don't want to feel hurried, especially beginners and casual players.

Perhaps at Merion, if that particular story is true, the near-zero-tolerance approach to slow play works well.

Would it work at your club? Maybe not.

We left, as we have done many times in the past, after a slow round, not really knowing what the answer was.

Slow play is here to stay. That being the case, maybe it’s about being a bit more clever in picking and choosing where and when we play.

I certainly won’t be returning to this particular club on a Saturday, not in the summer months.

Please let us know your thoughts on slow play and whether you have come across any successful slow play solutions on your golfing travels by leaving a comment in the box below.