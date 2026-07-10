Slow Golfers Are Rightly Derided… But Are Extremely Fast Players Also Selfish?

Last moth, I wrote a piece on slow play that maybe offered a rather pessimistic view. Basically, I don’t believe there is a solution to this age-old issue.

Perhaps I should have worded it better. There are plenty of slow play solutions - it’s just that the difficulty in implementing rules and getting golfers to follow them, I believe, will prevent any real progress being made.

Anyway, thank you for your comments and emails, most of which were polite and constructive.

One or two, however, took issue with the suggestion that high handicap players are to blame for slow play.

Just to be clear, there are many types of slow golfers. The high-handicapper who reloads on every tee, spends over five minutes looking for their ball on every other hole, and refuses to pick up when they can’t score, is just one of the culprits.

The very good golfer with a 60-second pre-shot routine for every shot, including 18-inch putts (don’t get me started on AimPoint), is another.

However, having given the impression that I’m anti high handicapper player (I’m really not, and I’m often one myself), I feel obliged to ‘go after’ someone else this week: the extremely fast player.

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Who gets your goat more? The slow golfer or the fast golfer? Not just fast, ridiculously rapid. The golfer who’s always on a mission to set a new PB for 18 holes.

We’ve all encountered slow players on the course and maybe been guilty of it ourselves, especially when catching up with friends or playing somewhere new.

If you’ve played the game for long enough, no doubt you’ve also come across the extremely fast golfer, too, which only becomes a problem when they start to make you feel uncomfortable.