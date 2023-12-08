'I've Played The Game For Over 30 Years, So Why Don't I Feel Like A Proper Golfer'

Am I a golfer? Absolutely. But do I regard myself as a proper golfer? I've wrestled with this question occasionally since leaving West Essex Golf Club a few years ago, which led to my handicap lapsing. Technically, I’m still a member under the PlayMoreGolf scheme, which allows me to use credits for play, but it’s not quite the same.

I gave up my membership because I couldn't justify the cost, given how infrequently I was playing. So far, not having an official handicap hasn’t been a problem for me. When playing in friendly competitions, I’ve granted myself a few extra shots, realising my handicap isn’t what it used to be. I should be more lenient with myself, but I have no desire to be tagged as a trophy hunter or a bandit if I have a magical round.

The problem I do have is that when people ask about my handicap, I don't feel at ease sharing an unofficial number, especially when they request the exact index. I tend to mumble in response because I feel the need to explain myself, and I find it almost embarrassing to admit that I'm not a member of a golf club.

I believe this is because my path into golf followed what was considered a traditional route back then. It was expected: learn the basics of the game, join a golf club, submit scorecards, earn a handicap, enter weekly competitions, make yourself available for the four major ladies’ days each year, and become fully integrated into the section.

That was the norm, and I suppose, depending on the type of club, there's also always been an element of snootiness associated with being a golf club member; it's a sort of status symbol. This has been one of the barriers to entry, and the industry is working tirelessly to break down the perception of elitism and promote inclusivity in the game.

It could be that subconsciously, I worry that others might see me as less committed to the game, thinking I don't take it seriously anymore because I'm no longer part of the golf club scene. But, all of this shouldn't really matter these days.

The golf landscape has evolved considerably beyond its traditional format to cater to individual preferences, and in this regard, the discoveries from the PGA’s research, 'Golf For All,' which aimed to challenge perceptions of the game and explore how people engage with golf, make for an interesting read.

The PGA partnered with market research company Ipsos to conduct surveys, both offline and online. The findings uncovered that out of the 22.4 million adults in GB&I who engage with golf, only 4.9 million actually play on a course, which is surprising.

Out of the total number of adults who engage with golf, 16.3 million participate in various forms, including at driving ranges, pitch & putt, adventure golf, and simulator venues. What stood out to me about this statistic is that, when excluding full/short course golf, 'a golfer' is almost equally likely to be female as male (47% vs. 53%).

These findings emphasise the opportunity for golf to engage wider audiences across various forms of golf, particularly women. We’ve been beating the drum for many years, questioning how to generate more interest from women and girls in golf, and these diverse formats are clearly helping to achieve that goal, and that’s fantastic.

Now the golf industry as a whole needs to embrace off-course golfers and encourage them to identify themselves as golfers. According to the survey results from off-course golfers, 70% do not consider themselves as golfers. I must fall into the 30% category of golfers who believe that becoming a member of a golf club would make them feel like a true golfer.

There's room for golfers of all kinds. It might be a challenge for many golf traditionalists to see someone who often plays pitch & putt as a 'real' golfer, but there are good reasons to embrace them. For instance, many ladies' sections across the country still face membership challenges, but now we have evidence that there’s a significant number of women who may eventually be interested in experiencing all that a golf club membership can offer. Some may choose not to, and that's ok too, but at least the spectrum has broadened to potentially attract women to a traditional golfing path.

As for me, I know that I am a golfer, and I’m reconsidering re-joining West Essex Golf Club because I miss it, and that’s not just my handicap!