‘I Decided To Take The Plunge And Get A Golf Handicap. It’s The Best Decision I’ve Made'

We’ve all played with someone who turns up on the first tee and responds to the question about their handicap with something along the lines of: “I’m not sure really, I don’t have an official index. I’ll just play off 18.”

If you’re playing four-ball better-ball, any sort of match play game or a stableford with drinks or money on the line, it can be frustrating and unfair when a playing partner plucks a handicap index out of thin air and then proceeds to play the first three holes in level par.

Granted, this scenario only happens in casual games and generally either with friends or friends of friends, but it still grates somewhat. The handicap system is designed to create parity and certainty and it’s easier than ever before to get an official index.

I had more sympathy for these types of players in the past, when attaining a handicap meant being a member of a golf club. Clearly that isn’t viable for someone who’s just had twins or a golfer with a passing interest who plays five times a year.

But now, it couldn’t be more straightforward to get an official handicap as a nomadic golfer – and it’s not expensive. In England, it costs £46 to sign up for iGolf, England Golf’s non-member handicap scheme.

In America, you can join a state golf association in order to gain an official handicap without being a club member. Other such schemes exist in different countries around the world.

Alex Solomon, 36, recently took the plunge and signed up for iGolf. He couldn’t be happier with the decision and he’s really enjoying the handicap journey.

Alex's best round so far is a 91 (Image credit: Alex Solomon)

'I find every round more exciting'

“I played golf casually for a couple of years, but never really thought about getting a handicap. I didn’t think there was any point as I didn’t play that often and I honestly didn’t know it was possible for someone who wasn’t a member of a golf club.

“But then I heard about England Golf’s iGolf scheme, and when I looked into it and saw how much it cost, it was a no brainer to sign up.

“I see golf so differently now. I find every round more exciting because there’s something on the line and it’s a great way to measure progress and push yourself on to improve.”

Alex has submitted eight cards since registering for iGolf and his current handicap index is 23.5. While he hasn’t broken the 90 barrier yet, the signs suggest it's just a matter of time.

“I put a card in every time I play and I don’t see why I wouldn’t. I want my handicap to be as representative of my ability as possible. Seeing a drop after you’ve played well is really motivating.

“The app has made me so keen to play more golf and work on improving my handicap. I also really enjoy looking at my stats and graphs.

“It’s also fun to check where my friends have played, how they’ve got on during their recent rounds and how well they are doing. I want to make sure I’m not being left behind!”

Alex is determined to bring his handicap index down (Image credit: Alex Solomon)

'It's really rewarding'

In England, it’s not only iGolf that helps players track their scores. iPlay is a free service that allows golfers to monitor their progress and record their rounds.

You can’t get an official handicap via iPlay, but you can attest playing partner scores. If you’re not ready to pay for iGolf but do want to keep tabs on your progress, it’s another good option.

However, one of the issues with iGolf is that you’re not able to record rounds for handicap purposes that take place abroad. This is a frustration that Solomon shares.

“I don’t play a lot of golf abroad, but I’d like the option to be able to put cards in when I’m playing in places like Spain and Dubai. I want to record every round I play for handicap purposes and the whole point of the World Handicap System and slope ratings is to have uniformity across different territories.

“It’s a shame this isn’t possible and I hope it’s rectified soon. A lot of golfers go abroad on organised trips at least once a year, and often when you’re on a golf holiday you’re playing multiple rounds in a short period of time.

“If you have five rounds on a particular trip, that can sometimes be as much as a quarter of the rounds you play all year, so to have those scores omitted is a pity.”

Still, the positives massively outweigh the negatives and Solomon has a message for those considering attaining a handicap for the first time:

“Just do it. The financial outlay is minimal and it’s really rewarding. I can’t see any reason not to. It’s really enhanced by enjoyment of the game and I’m looking forward to pushing on and getting my handicap as low as possible.”