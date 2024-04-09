I’ve Analysed Every Rory McIlroy Masters Scorecard… Here’s What He Needs To Fix To Win At Augusta National
On paper, Rory McIlroy is a perfect fit for Augusta, but he hasn’t managed to get over the line at The Masters. His past scorecards may indicate why…
Everyone has a theory on why Rory McIlroy hasn’t managed to get over the line at The Masters. Is it the pressure of potentially becoming just the sixth golfer to win the Career Grand Slam? Is it his preparation and pre-tournament schedule? Is it something specifically to do with his game? Or is it just bad luck?
Of course, luck plays a part. The last time he was genuinely in contention at Augusta National was 2018, when he played in the final group alongside Patrick Reed. That year, he actually made fewer bogeys or worse than Reed and managed to keep a double-bogey off the scorecard. However, Reed made 24 birdies or better compared with his 17.
Naturally, there is some year-to-year variation, but I’ve looked back at every one of his scorecards since he first competed in The Masters in 2009. To me, it seems fairly clear what the problem is: he makes too many mistakes relative to each year’s winner and double-bogeys are a problem.
McIlroy has played in 14 Masters and made at least one double or worse in 11 of those. So, he makes a double or worse at Augusta 79% of the time.
What about the winners? Only five of the last 25 Masters victors had a double-bogey on their scorecard. So, of the last 25 people to land the title, only 20% of them made a double-bogey en route to claiming the Green Jacket.
Two of those happened in the last two years. Scottie Scheffler made double on the 72nd hole in 2022 when the tournament was already wrapped up and Jon Rahm made a double on his very first hole last year – the first time a winner had started with a double-bogey.
In short, you don’t tend to win The Masters if you make a double-bogey, and concerningly for McIlroy, he’s made a double in all but one of his tournaments this year. It’s a worrying trend.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Over his last ten Masters appearances, McIlroy averages 11.2 bogeys or worse per tournament. The winners from the last ten years have averaged 8.3 – almost three fewer.
Making birdies or better is not a problem for McIlroy. In fact, over the last ten years (when making a cut) his average is 17.1, as compared to the last ten winners’ average of 19.8.
McIlroy makes enough birdies or better to win The Masters, but he needs to find a way to reduce his mistakes. Saving somewhere between 0.5 and 0.75 shots a round could be enough to land him the Career Grand Slam. At the top level, the margins are so fine.
Nick Bonfield joined Golf Monthly in 2012 after graduating from Exeter University and earning an NCTJ-accredited journalism diploma from News Associates in Wimbledon. He is responsible for managing production of the magazine, sub-editing, writing, commissioning and coordinating all features across print and online. Most of his online work is opinion-based and typically centres around the Majors and significant events in the global golfing calendar. Nick has been an avid golf fan since the age of ten and became obsessed with the professional game after watching Mike Weir and Shaun Micheel win The Masters and PGA Championship respectively in 2003. In his time with Golf Monthly, he's interviewed the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jose Maria Olazabal, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood and Billy Horschel and has ghost-written columns for Westwood, Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate, Chris Wood and Eddie Pepperell. Nick is a 12-handicap golfer and his favourite courses include Old Head, Sunningdale New, Penha Longha, Valderrama and Bearwood Lakes. If you have a feature pitch for Nick, please email nick.bonfield@futurenet.com with 'Pitch' in the subject line. Nick is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade M1 Fairway wood: TaylorMade RBZ Stage 2 Hybrid: Ping Crossover Irons (4-9): Nike Vapor Speed Wedges: Cleveland CBX Full Face, 56˚, Titleist Vokey SM4, 60˚ Putter: testing in progress! Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
Can You Play A Ball From GUR?
If your ball lands in an area marked as ground under repair, do you have to take relief or can you play it as it lies?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Masters Champions Dinner: Memorable Menus From Down The Years
We recap the history of the pre-Masters feast and look back at some iconic menus
By Andrew Wright Published
-
These Are The Five Best (And Five Worst) Holes At The Masters
Augusta National is an absolutely sublime golf course, but which holes do I like the most at the Masters host venue and which don’t quite do it for me?
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Augusta (The City, Not The Golf Club)
Most golf fans are very familiar with Augusta National Golf Club, but what about the Georgian city it's located in?
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
Who Holds The Record For The Highest Single-Round Score Ever Seen At The Masters? (And Why It's Not Billy Casper)
The highest official single-round total arrived at the 1956 Masters, but it should have been bested in 2005 when Billy Casper endured a nightmare down Magnolia Lane
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Is A Debut Masters And Major Victory Possible For Ludvig Aberg? 'I Mean, I'd Like To Think So, Absolutely'
Ludvig Aberg speaks exclusively to Golf Monthly about his upcoming Major debut in The Masters and the incredible start he's had to his professional career
By Michael Weston Published
-
Injury, The Yips And No Form... How Ben Hogan Almost Pulled Off The Unthinkable In His Last Masters Appearance
At Augusta National in 1967, 54-year-old Ben Hogan rolled back the years with an incredible back nine of 30 in the third round of his final Masters
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Taste Of The Masters Returns For 2024 - Here Is How You Can Buy Food From Augusta National
Unable to attend the Masters? Well why not bring the historic event to your own home with the official Hosting Kit from Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published
-
This 6-Time PGA Tour Winner Was The Most Tipped Golfer By Experts Prior To The Masters Last Year... Could He Be About To Win A First Green Jacket?
Data from Golf Tips Checker highlights the most tipped golfer prior to The Masters last year, and he is an interesting price for a first Green Jacket this year...
By Barry Plummer Last updated
-
'The Ultimate Candy Store For Patrons' - The Masters Golf Shop
Golf Monthly's Mike Bailey takes his turn at golf's ultimate shopping experience
By Mike Bailey Published