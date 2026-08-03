Is Golf Becoming Too Expensive? I Think It's A Myth

It’s a hot topic in this country that we are shelling out more and bringing in less. Food, fuel, technology, insurance, materials and services, any type of fee or subscription… everything has become expensive enough to make you draw breath when opening the bill. That’s inflation.

Inflation has been almost 3% annually over the last 20 years. Goods and services costing £100 in 2005 would cost £182 today. Not far off double.

For those who haven’t seen their income increase at a similar rate (a freelance writer like me for example), it’s a worry. Without doing a little research, my thinking was – “oh no – we’re all in the same boat, not being paid enough to cover the bills.”

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But actually, the median annual salary in the UK has increased from £23,000 in 2005 to £39,000 in 2026. That’s only slightly below inflation for the period. As a nation of workers, we should be only just a little worse off financially (as a whole) now than we were in 2005.

Yes, we might be paying more in certain taxes and other enforced charges. We may be (are) also consuming more, and we might (do) have higher standards and expectations that are more costly.