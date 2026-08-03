Why Bigger Is Not Always Better When It Comes To Driver Forgiveness

When it comes to forgiveness in a driver head, a common assumption among golfers is that bigger is often better. However, one senior fitter says otherwise.

Callaway launched its Quantum lineup of drivers at the beginning of the year and in a conversation with Golf Monthly, Callaway’s Senior Custom Fitter, Luke Verney, explained how the versatility and adjustability of the lineup of drivers impact its target golfer in a unique way.

(Image credit: Andrew Sydenham)

“In the fitting bay, you're always trying to avoid bias,” said Verney. “It's such a hard thing because you see so many golfers and you see numbers that correlate to other golfers you fit, and your mind goes to like, this model of driver.”

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“But this year, Callaway drivers don't tend to bias themselves to a certain player,” explained Verney. “I always say in the fitting world, I call forgiveness in a driver model relative.”

While the Quantum Max D driver, with its high MOI and larger head, is a forgiving option for a whole host of golfers, Verney revealed that the model is not a good fit for his profile in terms of forgiveness.