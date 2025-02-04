Founders Cup Prize Money Payout 2025

Following A Lim Kim's success at the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the 2025 LPGA Tour campaign is fully underway and the Founders Cup presented by US Virgin Islands is ready to take over this week.

Another stacked field is preparing for action at a new location and fresh date for the event. Having taken place in Arizona and New Jersey during the summer previously, Bradenton Country Club in Florida is the Founders Cup's new home for its February start.

While home-town star Nelly Korda is aiming to go one better than her runner-up finish last week, the tournament's defending champion, Rose Zhang will not have the chance to repeat last term's triumph as she is back taking classes at Stanford University.

As a result, the remaining pros will have the opportunity to succeed her and grab the $300,000 winner's check from a total prize purse of $2 million - down 33% from the prior iteration.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Founders Cup presented by US Virgin Islands.

Founders Cup Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $300,000 2nd $188,651 3rd $136,853 4th $105,866 5th $85,211 6th $69,718 7th $58,356 8th $51,127 9th $45,962 10th $41,831 11th $38,731 12th $36,149 13th $33,877 14th $31,812 15th $29,952 16th $28,300 17th $26,855 18th $25,615 19th $24,582 20th $23,755 21st $22,930 22nd $22,103 23rd $21,278 24th $20,450 25th $19,728 26th $19,005 27th $18,281 28th $17,558 29th $16,836 30th $16,216 31st $15,596 32nd $14,976 33rd $14,356 34th $13,736 35th $13,221 36th $12,704 37th $12,189 38th $11,671 39th $11,154 40th $10,741 41st $10,329 42nd $9,916 43rd $9,502 44th $9,089 45th $8,779 46th $8,469 47th $8,159 48th $7,849 49th $7,539 50th $7,229 51st $7,024 52nd $6,817 53rd $6,609 54th $6,404 55th $6,197 56th $5,990 57th $5,784 58th $5,577 59th $5,372 60th $5,164 61st $5,062 62nd $4,957 63rd $4,854 64th $4,752 65th $4,647

Who Are The Star Names In The Founders Cup?

Nelly Korda (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nelly Korda is just one of many Major champions competing at the 2025 Founders Cup, with peers including Lydia Ko, Ayaka Furue, Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson and Celine Boutier all hoping to add an early victory to their season.

Other big names to be making their season debut this week include Solheim Cup stars Charley Hull, Danielle Kang, Madelene Sagstrom, Stacy Lewis and Georgia Hall.

2024 NCAA Division I individual champion Adela Cernousek will tee it up for the first time as an LPGA Tour regular, while more experienced names such as Gaby Lopez, Azahara Munoz, Minjee Lee and Ashleigh Buhai also present.

Despite announcing their retirement from full-time pro golf in 2024, Lexi Thompson and Brittany Lincicome will both play this week. And following long-term injuries, In Gee Chun and Sung Hyun Park are both back in play. Park is playing for the first time since October 2023 while Chun last competed at the 2024 US Women's Open.

Where Is The Founders Cup Being Played? The Founders Cup is being played at Bradenton Country Club in Florida, having moved from Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey. Last year, it took place in May while 2025 will see the Founders Cup occur in February.