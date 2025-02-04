Founders Cup Prize Money Payout 2025

The 2025 Founders Cup has moved to a new course and date in the LPGA Tour calendar - it also features a smaller prize purse compared to last time out...

Rose Zhang lifts the 2024 Founders Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Following A Lim Kim's success at the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the 2025 LPGA Tour campaign is fully underway and the Founders Cup presented by US Virgin Islands is ready to take over this week.

Another stacked field is preparing for action at a new location and fresh date for the event. Having taken place in Arizona and New Jersey during the summer previously, Bradenton Country Club in Florida is the Founders Cup's new home for its February start.

While home-town star Nelly Korda is aiming to go one better than her runner-up finish last week, the tournament's defending champion, Rose Zhang will not have the chance to repeat last term's triumph as she is back taking classes at Stanford University.

As a result, the remaining pros will have the opportunity to succeed her and grab the $300,000 winner's check from a total prize purse of $2 million - down 33% from the prior iteration.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Founders Cup presented by US Virgin Islands.

Founders Cup Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$300,000
2nd$188,651
3rd$136,853
4th$105,866
5th$85,211
6th$69,718
7th$58,356
8th$51,127
9th$45,962
10th$41,831
11th$38,731
12th$36,149
13th$33,877
14th$31,812
15th$29,952
16th$28,300
17th$26,855
18th$25,615
19th$24,582
20th$23,755
21st$22,930
22nd$22,103
23rd$21,278
24th$20,450
25th$19,728
26th$19,005
27th$18,281
28th$17,558
29th$16,836
30th$16,216
31st$15,596
32nd$14,976
33rd$14,356
34th$13,736
35th$13,221
36th$12,704
37th$12,189
38th$11,671
39th$11,154
40th$10,741
41st$10,329
42nd$9,916
43rd$9,502
44th$9,089
45th$8,779
46th$8,469
47th$8,159
48th$7,849
49th$7,539
50th$7,229
51st$7,024
52nd$6,817
53rd$6,609
54th$6,404
55th$6,197
56th$5,990
57th$5,784
58th$5,577
59th$5,372
60th$5,164
61st$5,062
62nd$4,957
63rd$4,854
64th$4,752
65th$4,647

Who Are The Star Names In The Founders Cup?

Nelly Korda takes a shot prior to the PNC Championship

Nelly Korda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nelly Korda is just one of many Major champions competing at the 2025 Founders Cup, with peers including Lydia Ko, Ayaka Furue, Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson and Celine Boutier all hoping to add an early victory to their season.

Other big names to be making their season debut this week include Solheim Cup stars Charley Hull, Danielle Kang, Madelene Sagstrom, Stacy Lewis and Georgia Hall.

2024 NCAA Division I individual champion Adela Cernousek will tee it up for the first time as an LPGA Tour regular, while more experienced names such as Gaby Lopez, Azahara Munoz, Minjee Lee and Ashleigh Buhai also present.

Despite announcing their retirement from full-time pro golf in 2024, Lexi Thompson and Brittany Lincicome will both play this week. And following long-term injuries, In Gee Chun and Sung Hyun Park are both back in play. Park is playing for the first time since October 2023 while Chun last competed at the 2024 US Women's Open.

Where Is The Founders Cup Being Played?

The Founders Cup is being played at Bradenton Country Club in Florida, having moved from Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey. Last year, it took place in May while 2025 will see the Founders Cup occur in February.

How Much Money Does The Founders Cup Winner Earn?

The winner of the 2025 Founders Cup on the LPGA Tour will earn $300,000 from a total prize money purse of $2 million. Pros who finish second, third or fourth will collect at least $100,000 each.

TOPICS
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸