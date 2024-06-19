‘I’m Sick Of Scratch Golfers Complaining They Can’t Win Handicap Competitions’

The World Handicap System isn’t perfect. Previous iterations haven't been, either. But there are so many variables and complicated problems to solve that golf is never going to find a perfect answer. One simply doesn’t exist.

I think the World Handicap System has done a decent job on the whole –A although I’m opposed to nine-hole scores being submitted – and there are plenty out there who agree with me, but that’s by no means a uniform opinion.

One of the most frequent gripes comes from low-single-figure players and scratch golfers with regards to competitive golf. GM contributor Carly Frost argues the World Handicap System has ruined golf for low-handicappers, while scratch player Sam Mendoza believes it’s the only sport that rewards mediocrity.

But how do mid-handicappers feel about their arguments and do they sympathise with proficient golfers’ gripes? Well, some do and some don’t.

We asked our X followers the following question: ‘Mid-handicappers: some low-single-figure and scratch players have criticised golf’s handicap system for ruining handicap competitions and making it impossible for them to win. What do you think?’

The options were ‘I totally agree’, ‘I have some sympathy’, ‘I don’t agree’ and ‘Isn’t being good enough?’ Interestingly, more than 75% of respondents chose either ‘totally agree’ or ‘I have some sympathy’, although admittedly we couldn’t stop low-single-figure players replying to the poll. Others felt that very good players didn’t have too many grounds for annoyance.

We also asked our followers how they feel about the World Handicap System as a whole. Some 22% chose ‘it works well’, 35% selected ‘indifferent’ and 43% answered ‘it doesn’t work well’.

An impossible task

Many who commented felt the system was fine, but highlighted the fact it’s too open for manipulation. There’s no doubt it’s a challenge to preserve integrity at the same time as being inclusive and catering to nomadic golfers – something the game’s governing bodies should absolutely be doing. Someone with no fixed club is no more or less of a golfer than someone who’s been a club member for 50 years.

But anyway, back to the main question: does the WHS make handicap competitions unfair for those in the +1 to low-single-figure range? Richard Hislop, a 17-handicapper and member at Ferndown Golf Club in Dorset, doesn’t think so.

“I certainly wouldn’t use the word ‘unfair’,” he says. “These types of players have the potential to shoot under-par gross and are better equipped to deal with tough challenges, so it makes sense that mid- and high-handicappers get more shots relative to their handicap than scratch players do.

“Many scratch players argue they can’t win handicap competitions because someone in the teens is always coming in with 40 points. It’s true, that happens a lot, but it’s not always the case. And when conditions are hard, that benefits the better player. Plus, if you’re off scratch, you have the ability to go really low.

“Who cares if you don’t win a handicap competition but you shoot two-under-par gross? That’s a hell of an achievement and should bring you far more satisfaction than winning a sleeve of golf balls and a bar tab.

“Most of us who play this game will never get close to shooting under par. Handicap competitions are our only chance of success. And there’s often a best gross prize in competitions anyway. Plus, they can enter scratch tournaments and opens and win good prizes for coming out on top in those.

“What’s more, these players have a legitimate chance to win their Club Championship – the Holy Grail. I’d bet the vast majority of club golfers would swap all their handicap competition wins for a realistic chance to take the Club Championship title.

“Honestly, I’m sick of scratch golfers complaining they can’t win handicap competitions. There’s also a bigger picture to consider. If you win a prize early in your journey as a club member, it can hook you for life. I’m very much opposed to a system where prizes could be taken out of the hands of 25-handicappers who are new to the game and given to competent golfers.”

Good points on both sides

It’s hard to disagree with Hislop in the same way that it’s difficult to read Sam and Carly’s thoughts and not nod in agreement at certain points. This highlights the immense difficulty in establishing a perfect system.

There is far more volatility and randomness when it comes to mid- and high-handicappers and this makes it virtually impossible to create a totally level playing field.

Barry Paul, a South African golfer, analysed 1,000 scores from players with handicaps less than five and 1,000 from golfers off 20 or more. He found that out of 100 players in the higher range, there will be ten who shoot scores ten shots less than their course handicap. For the lower range, out of 100 players, there will be ten who shoot scores four shots less than their course handicap. Therein lies the problem.

While mid-handicappers will never win scratch events, they have a good chance in every Stableford they tee it up in; and even though scratch players are very unlikely to win handicap events, they have a chance in gross competitions. It seems to me the people who are most disadvantaged are those in the 3-5 range.

The WHS will continue to be finessed and it’s very possible we see changes that attempt to address what’s discussed here in the next iteration. However, it’s extremely unlikely we see a version at any point that’s met with universal approval.