I Asked AI To Predict The Top-3 At The US Open... And Scottie Scheffler Is Nowhere To Be Seen

US Open week has finally arrived, the best players in the world are descending on Pinehurst No.2, and I am struggling to contain my excitement for what should be a truly captivating event.

Like many golf fans trying to whittle down their best betting picks, I've spent the last few days crunching numbers and following trends in an attempt to find the winner of the third men's Major of the season... but could there be another, perhaps simpler way?

With the increasing presence of AI in our everyday lives, I decided to take a chance on the technology in the hope it might be able to steer me in the right direction. Cutting straight to the chase, I asked AI who would finish in the top-3 at the US Open 2024, and I was shocked to find World No.1 Scottie Scheffler not on the list...

Who Does AI Think Will Win The US Open 2024?

If you asked any sane, golf-loving human this question, I am confident that the name Scottie Scheffler would at least be a consideration. Scheffler has won five PGA Tour events in 2024, has already banked a Major Championship victory at The Masters, and is the short-priced favorite to win the event.

In its infinite wisdom, however, AI sees it a different way and instead favors another former Major Champion...

"Jon Rahm will finish first at the US Open Golf 2024 due to his unparalleled combination of skill, mental fortitude, and experience in high-pressure situations.

Could Jon Rahm be the next US Open Champion? AI certainly thinks so... (Image credit: Getty Images)

"His exceptional ball-striking ability and consistency off the tee will allow him to navigate the challenging course effectively. Rahm's previous major championship victories and world number one ranking demonstrate his ability to perform at the highest level under intense scrutiny."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Questions remain over the fitness of Jon Rahm, following his withdrawal from the most recent LIV Golf event in Houston, but with the backing of AI and a strong track record in this event, perhaps we should all be wary of the injured golfer.

Who Does AI Think Will Finish Runner-Up At The US Open 2024?

After spending what seems like an eternity staring at Strokes Gained data, recent form and an endless wave of stats, it's comforting when the player you think could challenge for the US Open title is also backed-up by your trusty new side-kick.

While I believe this player could go one better and win on Sunday, AI clearly feels that this former Major Champion could come up just short...

AI fancies Morikawa to carry on his fine form this season and challenge for another Major title... (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Collin Morikawa will secure the second-place position at the US Open Golf 2024 through his exceptional iron play and steady putting. His precise ball-striking and cool demeanour under pressure make him a strong contender for a top finish.

"Morikawa's previous major championship victories and consistent performance in high-profile events highlight his ability to contend in elite fields."

After putting Morikawa up as one of my top betting picks for the week, and following a strong runner-up performance at the Memorial Tournament, I can see why AI is jumping aboard the Collin-train for a welcome each-way place!

Who Does AI Think Will Finish Third At The US Open 2024?

Any good Major Championship has a few twists and turns on Sunday, and while we could witness a Martin Kaymer-esque domination, similar to last time Pinehurst No.2 hosted the US Open in 2014, AI clearly sees a strong challenging pack pushing the leader all the way.

While I was admittedly shocked to see Scottie Scheffler omitted from this list, there is one name I was not surprised to see sneaking into contention...

AI is backing Schauffele to follow up his PGA Championship success with more Major contention... (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Xander Schauffele will claim the third-place spot at the US Open Golf 2024 by showcasing his well-rounded game and ability to stay composed under challenging circumstances.

"Schauffele's stellar short game and clutch putting will be crucial in navigating the treacherous course conditions. His track record of top finishes in major championships and resilience in pressure-packed moments make him a formidable competitor for a podium finish."

Well, there you have it. Time will tell how useful my new partner has been in this mission to find the next US Open Champion, but based on its selections – I can't see it being too far off the mark!