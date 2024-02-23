How Would The Unstoppable Tiger Woods Of 2000 Get On Against Today's Best Golfers? We've Crunched The Numbers To Find Out...
In 2000, Tiger Woods played golf that seemed, and was at times, out of this world. Was it the best anyone has ever played? How would it compare to the best of today?
Debate continues about the best male golfer of all time. According to almost all opinions, there are only two candidates – Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Jack won more Majors and had considerably more top-10 finishes in the big four events. But Tiger has had more victories on the PGA Tour and, in this author’s opinion at least, he had spells where he played a level golf that was beyond anything we have seen before or after.
The year 2000 was an absolutely astounding one for Woods. He won the US Open at Pebble Beach by an unbelievable 15 strokes. He won The Open at St Andrews by eight, he also won the PGA Championship. In addition, he won six further times on the PGA Tour plus secured three other victories. Of the 20 events he entered on the PGA Tour, he finished in the top-three on 14 occasions. He broke 27 PGA Tour records that season.
Was that year from Tiger, the best anyone has ever played golf? It’s hard to make comparisons across the generations and there could be arguments for Byron Nelson when he won 11 straight in 1945 or even Johnny Miller when he reached an almost supernatural level for a brief period in the 1970s, but I think Tiger in 2000 was as good as we have seen.
For that reason, I thought it would be interesting to look at the stats and see how “Millennium Tiger” would get on if he took a time machine straight to 2024. Would he be so dominant? As we’re only just into the new year, for the purposes of this “study,” I’m going to take the end of year stats from the PGA Tour in 2022/2023 by way of comparison. Of course, there are multiple variables and caveats to consider, and I’ll mention those as we go through but, hey, it’s a bit of fun…
Driving
In terms of driving distance, this is where Tiger 2000 would trail today’s players. However, equipment advances, improvements in agronomy and strength training are the principal reasons for that. Tiger ranked 2nd in driving distance in 2000, averaging 298 yards from the tee. Rory McIlroy topped the table last year with an incredible average of 326 yards. Tiger 2000 would have been nearly 30 yards behind him. With an average of 298, Tiger 2000 would have ranked down at 119th for driving distance in 2022/23.
But, when it comes to driving accuracy, he would have ranked considerably higher. In 2000, Tiger averaged 71.2% of fairways hit. Back then, he was down at 54th on the ranking. In 2022/23, that average would have put him 2nd for accuracy. In itself, that's an interesting stat to show how objectives from the tee have shifted.
Tiger 2000 might have lagged behind the top hitters a little owing to the inferior technology at his disposal, but he would have been playing from the fairway more often than everyone, save Russell Henley. And we know, Tiger was pretty deadly from the fairway.
On Approach
In 2000, Tiger ranked 1st for Greens in Regulation hit (GIR). He found an impressive 75.15% of them through the year – almost 3% more than second placed Joe Durant.
In 2022/23, Scottie Scheffler topped the rankings with 74.43% of greens hit. That would suggest at first glance then that Tiger 2000 would have topped the standings for GIR in 22/23 as well. But remember, Tiger 2000 would be playing from further out with a driving distance of just 298.
Average PGA Tour course length in 2000 was around the 7,000 yard mark and it was some 300 yards longer than that in 2022/23. Tiger 2000 would need more club on average to reach in regulation 22 years on. It’s fair to assume that with longer sticks in hand, he’d miss more greens… Tiger 2000 would likely not top the pile in this category in 2022/23.
Scrambling
Tiger ranked 3rd in scrambling in 2000, getting up-and-down 67% of the time. In 2022/23 Brian Harman topped the scrambling stats, getting up-and-down… wait for it… 67% of the time. So Tiger 2000 would be right up there at the very top of the pile for short game against the modern players. When you consider his phenomenal ability to save strokes, that is hardly surprising.
Putting
In 2000, Tiger was obviously doing everything well but what many will remember was his incredible ability to hole putts, particularly at clutch moments. On the 2000 stats, Tiger was 2nd in putting with an average of 1.717 putts per GIR. Only legendary roller Brad Faxon was ahead of him.
Tiger 2000’s average would have put him in a tie for 12th in the 2022/23 rankings. Clearly the overall standard of putting on the PGA Tour has improved – or longer driving, shorter approach shots and therefore more makeable birdie putts have skewed the stats – but Tiger 2000 would certainly not have been losing out significantly on the greens in 2022/23.
Stroke Average
Here is where we can really make the most realistic comparison. If you think the equipment was less advanced and Tiger 2000 didn’t hit it as far as the top players of today as a result – Rory or Scottie for instance – but the courses were shorter so the scoring average should still give a reasonable reflection of the players’ respective levels. Tiger in 2000 had an amazing, adjusted scoring average of 67.794 – a PGA Tour record. In 2022/23, Scottie Scheffler averaged 68.629. Although it was the best average ever (after Tiger,) he was nearly a full shot behind Woods in 2000.
Conclusion
Tiger 2000 would not have averaged 67.794 in 2022/23, simply because of his lack of firepower off the tee (largely equipment related, as mentioned.) He may have missed out on a couple of tournament wins as a result. But he would still have enjoyed multiple victories and would have finished the season as one of the top players, if not the top player on the circuit. His ability to find greens, his skill around those greens and his proficiency on those greens would have combined to assure that.
But, importantly, if Tiger 2000 were allowed a 2023 driver in his bag for his hypothetical season, he would have swept the boards… He is the best ever after all.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
Two-Time Australian Open Champion The Latest Pro To Break 60 - Even With A Bogey At The Last!
Peter Lonard managed to shoot 59 on the PGA Legends Tour in Australia despite dropping a shot on his final hole
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘Viral Driving Range Video Is Nothing New - A Golfer Once Thought I Was At The Course To Serve Bacon Sandwiches’
Our Women's Editor on why men need to recognise that women play golf and can be better at it than them!
By Alison Root Published
-
Seve Or Arnie, Who Did More For The Modern Pro Game?
Both men were inspirational, and both played a key role in the development of the professional game during the second half of the 20th century.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
It Only Took 19 Play-Off Holes... The Amazing Story of Hale Irwin's Record-Breaking 1990 US Open Win
Hale Irwin came through a play-off to become the oldest ever US Open winner in an unlikely and highly memorable contest at Medinah
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Woods Vs Mickelson – The Numbers Behind One Of Golf’s Great Rivalries
We take a look at the careers of two legends from the last 35 years of golf and compare some of the numbers behind their success.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Ben Hogan Vs Bobby Jones – Who Had The Better Career?
One was the greatest swinger of a golf club, the other the greatest amateur and both of them achieved an enormous amount through their careers…
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Is The Greatest Golfer Of All Time Tiger Woods Or Jack Nicklaus? We Dived Into The Stats To Try And Settle The Argument For Good...
Who is the greatest – Tiger or Jack? It’s a question that is often posed and it must be answered with a degree of subjectivity, but we looked at the data to try and find an answer...
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Five Moments That Changed The Course Of Golfing History
From Old Tom to Tiger, Fergus Bisset takes a look at some pivotal moments in our game that changed the course of golfing history.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Palmer v Nicklaus - How Did Their Careers Compare?
Two of the biggest names in golf go head-to-head - How do the careers of Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus compare?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
How Much Money Did Jack Nicklaus Win?
Jack Nicklaus is an all-time great of the game and the leading men’s Major winner, but how much money did he win through his career?
By Fergus Bisset Published