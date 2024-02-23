How Would The Unstoppable Tiger Woods Of 2000 Get On Against Today's Best Golfers? We've Crunched The Numbers To Find Out...

Debate continues about the best male golfer of all time. According to almost all opinions, there are only two candidates – Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Jack won more Majors and had considerably more top-10 finishes in the big four events. But Tiger has had more victories on the PGA Tour and, in this author’s opinion at least, he had spells where he played a level golf that was beyond anything we have seen before or after.

The year 2000 was an absolutely astounding one for Woods. He won the US Open at Pebble Beach by an unbelievable 15 strokes. He won The Open at St Andrews by eight, he also won the PGA Championship. In addition, he won six further times on the PGA Tour plus secured three other victories. Of the 20 events he entered on the PGA Tour, he finished in the top-three on 14 occasions. He broke 27 PGA Tour records that season.

Was that year from Tiger, the best anyone has ever played golf? It’s hard to make comparisons across the generations and there could be arguments for Byron Nelson when he won 11 straight in 1945 or even Johnny Miller when he reached an almost supernatural level for a brief period in the 1970s, but I think Tiger in 2000 was as good as we have seen.

For that reason, I thought it would be interesting to look at the stats and see how “Millennium Tiger” would get on if he took a time machine straight to 2024. Would he be so dominant? As we’re only just into the new year, for the purposes of this “study,” I’m going to take the end of year stats from the PGA Tour in 2022/2023 by way of comparison. Of course, there are multiple variables and caveats to consider, and I’ll mention those as we go through but, hey, it’s a bit of fun…

Driving

Woods lets rip (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of driving distance, this is where Tiger 2000 would trail today’s players. However, equipment advances, improvements in agronomy and strength training are the principal reasons for that. Tiger ranked 2nd in driving distance in 2000, averaging 298 yards from the tee. Rory McIlroy topped the table last year with an incredible average of 326 yards. Tiger 2000 would have been nearly 30 yards behind him. With an average of 298, Tiger 2000 would have ranked down at 119th for driving distance in 2022/23.

But, when it comes to driving accuracy, he would have ranked considerably higher. In 2000, Tiger averaged 71.2% of fairways hit. Back then, he was down at 54th on the ranking. In 2022/23, that average would have put him 2nd for accuracy. In itself, that's an interesting stat to show how objectives from the tee have shifted.

Tiger 2000 might have lagged behind the top hitters a little owing to the inferior technology at his disposal, but he would have been playing from the fairway more often than everyone, save Russell Henley. And we know, Tiger was pretty deadly from the fairway.

On Approach

Tiger's approach play in 2000 was second to none (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2000, Tiger ranked 1st for Greens in Regulation hit (GIR). He found an impressive 75.15% of them through the year – almost 3% more than second placed Joe Durant.

In 2022/23, Scottie Scheffler topped the rankings with 74.43% of greens hit. That would suggest at first glance then that Tiger 2000 would have topped the standings for GIR in 22/23 as well. But remember, Tiger 2000 would be playing from further out with a driving distance of just 298.

Average PGA Tour course length in 2000 was around the 7,000 yard mark and it was some 300 yards longer than that in 2022/23. Tiger 2000 would need more club on average to reach in regulation 22 years on. It’s fair to assume that with longer sticks in hand, he’d miss more greens… Tiger 2000 would likely not top the pile in this category in 2022/23.

Scrambling

Tiger's greenside magic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger ranked 3rd in scrambling in 2000, getting up-and-down 67% of the time. In 2022/23 Brian Harman topped the scrambling stats, getting up-and-down… wait for it… 67% of the time. So Tiger 2000 would be right up there at the very top of the pile for short game against the modern players. When you consider his phenomenal ability to save strokes, that is hardly surprising.

Putting

Tiger putting at Pebble (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2000, Tiger was obviously doing everything well but what many will remember was his incredible ability to hole putts, particularly at clutch moments. On the 2000 stats, Tiger was 2nd in putting with an average of 1.717 putts per GIR. Only legendary roller Brad Faxon was ahead of him.

Tiger 2000’s average would have put him in a tie for 12th in the 2022/23 rankings. Clearly the overall standard of putting on the PGA Tour has improved – or longer driving, shorter approach shots and therefore more makeable birdie putts have skewed the stats – but Tiger 2000 would certainly not have been losing out significantly on the greens in 2022/23.

Stroke Average

Tiger had it sewn up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here is where we can really make the most realistic comparison. If you think the equipment was less advanced and Tiger 2000 didn’t hit it as far as the top players of today as a result – Rory or Scottie for instance – but the courses were shorter so the scoring average should still give a reasonable reflection of the players’ respective levels. Tiger in 2000 had an amazing, adjusted scoring average of 67.794 – a PGA Tour record. In 2022/23, Scottie Scheffler averaged 68.629. Although it was the best average ever (after Tiger,) he was nearly a full shot behind Woods in 2000.

Conclusion

Tiger in 2000 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger 2000 would not have averaged 67.794 in 2022/23, simply because of his lack of firepower off the tee (largely equipment related, as mentioned.) He may have missed out on a couple of tournament wins as a result. But he would still have enjoyed multiple victories and would have finished the season as one of the top players, if not the top player on the circuit. His ability to find greens, his skill around those greens and his proficiency on those greens would have combined to assure that.

But, importantly, if Tiger 2000 were allowed a 2023 driver in his bag for his hypothetical season, he would have swept the boards… He is the best ever after all.