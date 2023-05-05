How The GForce Nxt-Gen Swing Trainers Can Transform Your Game

In a world full of golfing training aids it can be hard to understand which ones to trust and what is actually going to benefit your game. However, since created in 2016 the GForce Swing Trainers have been used on the PGA Tour as well as by major recognized golf coaches to assist in the development of swing changes and feelings and incorporating them into a swing.

As golfers, we are always searching for the secret to better contact and a better swing and the GForce Swing Trainers are a game-changer. Created by experienced PGA coach Stuart Small, the original GForce models were introduced in 2016 and a huge success. With the latest upgraded GForce NXT-GEN models now available, golfers can take their training to the next level and practice their swing at home, on the range and now legally on the golf course. GForce Swing Trainers can help improve every element of your swing, consistency, and ball contact. It's no surprise that GForce Swing Trainers have gained immense credibility, with the likes of Rory McIlroy and world-renowned coach Pete Cowen incorporating them into practice routines.

The flexible shaft of the GForce Nxt-Gen Swing Trainer (Image credit: GForce Golf)

So what are the GForce Nxt-Gen Swing Trainers? The GForce Swing Trainers are the only USGA approved swing trainers in golf, which means they can be carried onto the course and used as one of your 14 clubs without a penalty. Due to this, the GForce Swing Trainers are made from premium materials that are aimed to offer the same feel and performance you would expect from any other premium brand. Much like in any skill, the more you do something, the better you will become at it and having the ability to carry the GForce Swing Trainer on the course, allows the transition between using this club and your actual clubs as seamless as possible.

After a member of the team here at Golf Monthly tested the GForce Swing Trainer, they were amazed by how quickly it helped them understand how to square the club face through impact. The GForce Swing Trainer had them rotating properly through the ball and not relying on the hands to save a missed shot to the right. After using the GForce Swing trainer, a 30 year swing fault was quickly identified and the golfer was able to use the GForce to make the correct motion, helping them strike the ball more consistently and stay more on path and in tempo with their golf swing.

If you're struggling with any part of your game the GForce Swing trainers have the ability to correct it. Whether you love grinding it out on the range, or the course, the GForce Swing Trainer can help you achieve your goals. The GForce Nxt-Gen Swing Trainer has been nominated for an Editors choice award, due to the trust and faith we have in this product, to help any golfer hit the ball more consistently.

The GForce Nxt-Gen Wedge Swing Trainer (Image credit: GForce Golf)

The GForce Swing Trainers are powered by an extremely flexible shaft that helps you match up your body and the club, providing instant feedback when a poor swing is performed. When swinging the GForce Swing Trainers in sync and with good tempo, the ball will be struck purely and fly well, often farther and higher than your regular model of that club.

The GForce is an all-in-one solution to help golfers improve swing path, transition, release, and strike. The GForce flexible shaft exaggerates the areas of the swing that require attention and quickly forces you to smooth out your swing. When swung out of rhythm the cleverly designed shaft will flex too early, providing instant feedback by feeling jerky or arriving into impact too late. This results in poor contact with the ball and wayward ball flights.

If the transition is poorly timed, it will result in swing path issues and loss of power and so when the club is swung on the wrong path, too far from the inside for example, the ball will miss out to the right of target. The GForce Swing Trainer forces you to wait and load the shaft for the perfectly timed transition, helping you get the club on plane. A perfect swing is required to hit it straight and far, making it easier for players to identify the right feeling to work on, which they can then apply to their swing. The GForce is unique because it helps players translate these correct feelings into their swing, avoiding destructive swing thoughts.

The shaft used in the training aids is claimed to be the strongest and most flexible shaft in the world in order to cope with any level of swing speed and force. There are multiple club options within the GForce Nxt-Gen series, including a driver, seven-iron, wedge and putter.

The seven-iron and wedge feature a brushed stainless steel club head with CNC milled grooves, which act exactly the same as their counterparts from other brands. Both the seven-iron and wedge are available in left and right handed options, the driver is currently right handed only, although the driver shaft and putter options are suitable for both left and right handed golfers.

GForce Golf 7-iron and Wedge Swing Trainers (Image credit: GForce Golf)

GForce has done an exceptional job in ensuring that aspects of the game are covered in order to help everyone get better. There is an additional option on top of the clubs of just a driver shaft. This can be built with your adapter of choice, meaning you can practise with your own driver head, while receiving the feedback of the GForce flexible shaft - a feature unlike any other training aid.

The GForce Nxt-Gen Swing Trainers excel due to the fact they help golfers develop quicker by providing instant feedback on whether their tempo is on-point, which results in better strike and therefore more speed. This combination helps golfers get better without always having the help of a coach and therefore gets golfers progressing more quickly, leaving more time to enjoy their golf. If the user is struggling to understand what is causing their swing faults while using the trainer, there are a series of video tutorials on the website that help golfers understand exactly what fault causes a certain miss or shot shape, while using the GForce Swing Trainer. The GForce Swing Trainers are both perfect for golfers to work on their game between lessons and also act as a great warm up training aid to help develop good strike before heading to the course.

GForce Nxt-Gen Seven-Iron Swing Trainer (Image credit: GForce Golf)

If the instant feedback and video tutorials weren't already enough of an excuse to start using the GForce Nxt-Gen Swing Trainers, the Founder, Stuart, actually responds directly to messages regarding use of the product and provides help with customers. Service we thought was a superb and rarely offered by other companies.

You can purchase the GForce Nxt-Gen Swing Trainers via the GForce Golf wesbite where they offer fantastic multi-buy discounts and free shipping on bundles so you can maximize your practise no matter what area of the game you are looking to improve. Rest assured, if you are not happy with your purchase, GForce do offer a 60 day money back guarantee, although we can't imagine it will be needed!

GForce Golf ship worldwide and the product can also be purchased via Amazon (opens in new tab).

RRP:

GForce Driver Nxt-Gen - £159, $191, €189

GForce 7-iron Nxt-Gen - £99, $119, €117

GForce Wedge Nxt-Gen - £99, $119, €117

GForce Putter Nxt-Gen - £119, $143, €139

GForce Driver Shaft Nxt-Gen - £99, $119, €117

Visit the GForce Golf website for more information