No matter how many times I tune in to watch PGA Tour coverage throughout the season, witnessing the power and athleticism of top tour professionals never fails to impress me.

The complete data geek inside me is fascinated by the comparison between the performance of elite and amateur golfers, like how far PGA Tour players hit their 7-iron in comparison to the average club member or how many 3-foot putts they miss in a standard round.

Not every PGA Tour pro will carry a 4-iron, depending on which clubs make the cut in their golf bag, but those that do can hit it with some serious force...

How Far Does The Average PGA Tour Player Hit His 4-Iron?

According to the latest 2023 Trackman data, the average PGA Tour pro carries their 4-iron a whopping 209 yards. That is aided by an average 140mph ball speed and a 98mph clubhead speed.

Updated PGA Tour Averages released by @TrackManGolf It’s been a while since they have released updated CHS, distances, AOA, launch angles etcBookmark for future reference and see how you compare 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/iyySMw41xZMay 2, 2024

When you compare to how far an amateur golfer hits the same iron, the range (depending on handicap index) sits somewhere between 146 yards and 187 yards. A 5-handicapper averages around 175 yards with their 4-iron, which is 34 yards less than a PGA Tour player.

An 18-handicapper registers around 156 yards on average, 53 yards less than those teeing it up on the PGA Tour, highlighting the significant gulf in power between amateur and professional golfers.

long irons can be notoriously hard to hit for amateur golfers, but the power and distance generated by PGA Tour professionals make them a great option in the right circumstances... (Image credit: Getty Images)

But, as I mentioned above, this is just an average. It's worth finding out how far you hit your 4-iron and seeing how you directly compare - even if only for a little fun and to marvel at the quality of the best players in the game.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It might even inspire you to ramp up your own practice, in an effort to slightly close the gap and play better golf. There are plenty of great tips and drills for how to hit long irons available at Golf Monthly, directly from our highly-experienced Top 50 Coaches, so what are you waiting for? Let's get those reps in and find those precious extra yards on the course.