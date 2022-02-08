How To Hit Long Irons

Typically mid- to high- handicappers feel anxious about hitting long-irons – so the 3-, 4- and 5-irons. However, they’re not nearly as hard to hit if you start follow some simple principles.

If you are looking for another option, however, perhaps read our guide on how to hit hybrids and best golf hybrid clubs - clubs you might find a little easier to hit than long irons.

'Loose' Arms

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

I encourage my students to remove the tension... think of ‘loose arms’ at address. Not only can this help fight that tension and anxiety, but it’ll also encourage you to complete the backswing and produce a smooth action. When we talk about the perfect grip - we often focus on how the hands need to be positioned on the club but your grip tension is just as important, especially when you are hitting long irons.

Full Turn

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

When it comes to how to swing a golf club, making a full turn in the backswing is a must, not only to build the power but to help deliver a flatter swing. Long irons do not respond to an 'over the top' steep and across the ball action.

I also think club golfers get carried away with the idea that a big stance is a powerful stance. If it's too wide it will restrict your ability to turn and inhibit the free flowing action required for the longer swing. Balance is crucial with any golf shot but particularly the longer clubs. Try a slightly narrower stance - it can help every aspect.

Ball Position

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Many golfers appreciate the fact that they need to get the ball forward in the stance – but go easy. I like to get club players to move it to just forward of centre. With a long-iron, the swing arc is bigger, so the movement of mass will be slightly greater, especially forward.

Having the ball position just left of centre helps accommodate this. Too far forward in the stance, however, and you can end up 'reaching' or 'chasing' for the ball, which typically means catching the ground too early or the club flipping closed as it passes the player. You may also want to try lightening your grip pressure and give the club a 'waggle', which can relax your whole body.

Weight transfer

(Image credit: Tom Miles )

Because it’s a long-iron, the temptation is to think, ‘I have to hit it long’, and that often means club golfers don’t complete the backswing in an anxious attempt to hit it hard. It’s a long arc, so you have to finish your backswing, which means going to the maximum of your turn – whatever that is for you – but, crucially, without swaying, just turning your torso.

This weight distribution in the golf swing helps complete the arc and gives you a chance of getting back to the golf ball with smooth power into a committed and full follow through.

'Collect' The Ball

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

The ball is a point on the swing arc and is just collected along the way. Of course, you're committed to hitting it, but not at it. Sweep it away with a smooth action.

The flow of the golf swing is essential and with the harder clubs to hit this can be more difficult to produce. If you have in mind to keep things fluid, you should be able to improve the way you hit your long irons.