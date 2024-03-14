How Far Does Charley Hull Drive A Golf Ball?

Renowned for her aggressive, all-or-nothing approach to golf, England's Charley Hull swings the club with ferocity, generating incredible clubhead speed for powerful shots.

Despite being considered one of the longest hitters on the LPGA Tour, alongside players like Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Madelene Sagstrom and Emily Pedersen, the 27-year-old doesn't rank as highly in average driving distance as one might expect given how hard she attacks the ball and her overall wow factor on the tee.

Since turning pro in 2015, Hull has only once cracked the top 20, landing at No.18 in 2018 with an average of 264.91 yards off the tee, while Yani Tseng led the pack with 275.00 yards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For perspective, in 2023, Hull's average driving distance of 264.38 yards put her at number 30 on the ranking list, with the top 10 players boasting distances of 270 yards or more, and Polly Mack leading at 281.750.

Hull's driving distance has consistently hovered around the 265-yard mark, with her peak in 2022 when she averaged 266.45 yards off the tee. To date in 2024, her distance is similar, currently standing at 266.125 yards and ranks 19th.

It might not come as a big surprise that none of the big hitters at the top of the driving distance rankings perform as strongly in terms of driving accuracy. At best, Hull's ranking stood at 72.39% in 2022. Between 2015 and 2023, she regularly found herself outside the top 80 and, on five occasions, outside the top 100.

Charley Hull's Average Driving Distance And Ranking

2015 - 257.94 - 21

2016 - 261.33 - 32

2017 - 261.36 - 23

2018 - 264.91 - 18

2019 - 265.71 - 33

2020 - 260.98 - 29

2021 - 266.43 - 24

2022 - 266.45 - 26

2023 - 264.38 - 30

Charley Hull's Driving Accuracy And Ranking