How Far Does Charley Hull Drive A Golf Ball?

Charley Hull strikes the golf ball with such vigour, but how far does she hit her driver?

Charley Hull
published

Renowned for her aggressive, all-or-nothing approach to golf, England's Charley Hull swings the club with ferocity, generating incredible clubhead speed for powerful shots. 

Despite being considered one of the longest hitters on the LPGA Tour, alongside players like Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Madelene Sagstrom and Emily Pedersen, the 27-year-old doesn't rank as highly in average driving distance as one might expect given how hard she attacks the ball and her overall wow factor on the tee.

Since turning pro in 2015, Hull has only once cracked the top 20, landing at No.18 in 2018 with an average of 264.91 yards off the tee, while Yani Tseng led the pack with 275.00 yards. 

Charley Hull

For perspective, in 2023, Hull's average driving distance of 264.38 yards put her at number 30 on the ranking list, with the top 10 players boasting distances of 270 yards or more, and Polly Mack leading at 281.750.

Hull's driving distance has consistently hovered around the 265-yard mark, with her peak in 2022 when she averaged 266.45 yards off the tee. To date in 2024, her distance is similar, currently standing at 266.125 yards and ranks 19th.

It might not come as a big surprise that none of the big hitters at the top of the driving distance rankings perform as strongly in terms of driving accuracy. At best, Hull's ranking stood at 72.39% in 2022. Between 2015 and 2023, she regularly found herself outside the top 80 and, on five occasions, outside the top 100.

Charley Hull's Average Driving Distance And Ranking

  • 2015 - 257.94 - 21
  • 2016 - 261.33 - 32
  • 2017 - 261.36 - 23
  • 2018 - 264.91 - 18
  • 2019 - 265.71 - 33
  • 2020 - 260.98 - 29
  • 2021 - 266.43 - 24
  • 2022 - 266.45 - 26
  • 2023 - 264.38 - 30

Charley Hull's Driving Accuracy And Ranking

  • 2015 - 61.53% - 133
  • 2016 - 67.96% - 98
  • 2017 - 71.53% - 92
  • 2018 - 69.06% - 113
  • 2019 - 71.20% - 89
  • 2020 - 69.79% - 109
  • 2021 - 67.66% - 120
  • 2022 - 72.39% - 96
  • 2023 - 69.73% - 112

Alison Root

Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.

