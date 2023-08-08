How Far Did Greg Norman Drive The Golf Ball?
Greg Norman is renowned as one of the greatest ever drivers of the golf ball, but how far did the Great White Shark hit it in his prime?
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Greg Norman was the World’s Number 1 golfer for 331 weeks through the 1980s and 1990s. He was a prolific winner and racked up an astonishing 88 victories as a professional. He’s regarded as something of an underachiever when it comes to Major success – He was twice an Open champion but suffered a number of unfortunate near misses in the game’s biggest events. Norman’s reputation as a “nearly man” in the Majors overshadows his tremendous consistency in the big events. Through his career he recorded 30 top-10 finishes in Major championships including eight top-five finishes at Augusta.
Norman was famous for his ability with the driver. He was both powerful and accurate and extremely consistent in finding the sweet spot of the smaller headed weapons players used in the 1980s and 1990s. He was one of the longest hitters on the world scene, but how far did Greg Norman drive the golf ball?
Let’s consider a 10-year period when Norman was really at the peak of his powers – from 1987 to 1996. During that time he won 13 times on the PGA Tour and picked up 21 further titles around the world. During those 10 years, he was never outside of the World’s Top-10.
Looking at the PGA Tour stats for that 10-year spell of excellence, Norman’s average driving distance was 275.4 yards. He was ranked a best of second in driving distance in 1991 and was in the top-10 for driving distance in 6 of the 10 years.
275.4 yards may not seem that far in comparison to the huge distance players hit the ball today, but you have to put it into context in terms of the equipment being used back in the 1990s. If you think that to be one of the top-10 drivers on the PGA Tour in 2023, you need to be averaging over 313 yards, you get some idea of how far a Greg Norman in his prime might hit the ball in current conditions. Techniques may have changed, but Norman was a power player and it would be safe to say that, with modern kit and course conditioning, he might well have averaged over 300 yards from the tee.
It should also be noted that, alongside his power, Norman was a highly accurate driver of the ball. In the 10 years between 1987 and 1996, Norman ranked in the top-50 on the PGA Tour for driving accuracy six times. He managed to get the ball out there, but he also managed to keep the ball straight and that was a fundamental key to his success in the latter part of the 20th century.
How far did Greg Norman drive the golf ball? Well, the PGA Tour's stats show that when at the peak of his powers, in the late 1980s and through the early and mid 1990s, he was averaging about 275 yards off the tee.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
5 Big Names To Watch At The FedEx St Jude Championship
We look at five TaylorMade staffers ready to get the FedEx Cup Playoffs to a flying start
By Elliott Heath Published
-
PGA Tour Announces 2024 Schedule
The PGA Tour returns to a calendar-year schedule in 2024 for the first time in 11 years
By Mike Hall Published
-
10 Best Bunker Players Of All Time
The ability to get the ball close from sand elevates top players to an almost legendary status. Here, we count down golf’s top ten...
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
10 Best Putter Designs Of All Time
Our list of some legendary putters - have you used one of these?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Rich Beem: True Grit Story Of The 2002 PGA Championship
Rich Beem endured some challenging years in his early career, but he came through and was rewarded for his perseverance with a remarkable victory over Tiger Woods in the 2002 PGA Championship.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Old Tom Morris: A Golfing Titan
More than 200 years on from the birth of Old Tom Morris, we reflect on the long life of a man instrumental in shaping the game of golf as we know it.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
How Nick Faldo’s Masters Victories Changed The Face Of Golf
Nick Faldo’s Masters victories confirmed Britain’s return as a golfing force and helped solidify a shift in the balance of power at the top of the men’s game. The achievements of Faldo and his British contemporaries inspired a generation of players to take up, and excel, at the sport.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
1977 Masters: Watson Vs Nicklaus, A Taste Of Things To Come
Most British golf fans are familiar with the story of Nicklaus and Watson’s epic 1977 Duel in the Sun at Turnberry. Not so many will recall the details of their thrilling encounter at Augusta just three months earlier.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
How Walter Hagen Changed Professional Golf
To be recognised as the best golfer in the world, Walter Hagen had to become the first American-born winner of The Open Championship. This is the story of how he achieved that ambition.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
How Arnold Palmer Changed The Open... (Even If He Wasn't Its Sole Saviour)
It’s widely held that Arnie’s victories in 1961 and 1962 were directly, if not solely responsible for reviving The Open’s fortunes. The reality is a little more complicated…
By Fergus Bisset Published