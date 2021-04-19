Ben Rector discusses life as a musician in the pandemic as well as his love for the game of golf

Podcast: Musician Ben Rector On His Love For The Game And Playing Augusta

On the podcast this week we chat to US musician Ben Rector, who describes life as a musician in the pandemic as well as his love for golf, playing Augusta National and much more (interview begins around 20mins 40secs).

We also look back on big wins for Cink, Catlin and Ko, hear from John Catlin and preview this week’s action on the PGA and European Tours. Enjoy!

Listen below:

Apple podcasts: Listen here

Spotify: Listen here

Acast: Listen here

iHeartRadio: Listen here

Stitcher: Listen here

Deezer: Listen here

TuneIn: Listen here

Player FM: Listen here

Podbean: Listen here

Our very own Senior Content Editor and Golf Monthly Tipster Tom Clarke hosts the Clubhouse each week along with Senior Staff Writer Elliott Heath.

The Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast is one of the UK’s most popular listens every week and is also popular around the world from Europe to the US to Australia.

As well as top interviews, the podcast also offers up great insight and debate on the world of golf from the Golf Monthly team, whether that’s what is happening on Tour, in the grassroots game, equipment and more.

Make sure to subscribe to the Clubhouse on your usual provider and please leave us a review if you listen on Apple Podcasts.

For any podcast queries email – golfmonthly@futurenet.com

Sit back, put your feet up and enjoy!

The clubhouse is brought to you by Titleist, the number one ball in golf.

Not only did Stewart Cink place his trust in the Pro V1x golf ball to take his eighth PGA Tour title this week at Harbour Town, but he was one of five players competing around the world to win using a Titleist golf ball.

Titleist was also the most played driver at the RBC Heritage and continues to be the most played driver on the PGA Tour this season. The #1 brand in golf was also trusted by more players in the golf ball, utility iron, hybrid, iron, wedge, and putter categories than any other brand.

To find out more about Titleist’s fantastic product line-up in 2021 head to Titleist.co.uk.